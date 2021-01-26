According to her ex-husband’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is too involved in his life. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has captured the attention of her ex-husband, Bernt Bodal’s, girlfriend, Michelle Fox, after her comments during the RHOC reunion.

Elizabeth’s ex-husband got brought up and Braunwyn Windham-Burke mentioned that her mutual friend knows Michelle and knows for a fact that she’s engaged to Bernt.

Elizabeth then frantically asked if that was true and claimed to not know they were engaged.

Elizabeth went on to dismiss Braunwyn’s claims saying, “Well, they’re not engaged, first off, or I would know.”

Michelle calls out Elizabeth on social media

Following the reunion, Bernt and his girlfriend, Michelle became a hot topic in the media.

Michelle saw an Instagram post from Page Six about its RHOC reunion recap and decided to spill all the tea she has on Elizabeth.

She addressed Elizabeth’s behavior in the since-deleted Instagram comments documented by Page Six.

“We mind our own business — except when someone like this has been constantly attacking to us and is obsessed with talking about Bernt — it’s beyond creepy,” she wrote.

“I am standing up for Bernt who is the love of my life and we are both secure in our relationship for years now,” she said in another comment. “We both just want her to get a life and go away — that is why I said anything.”

“I have seen the texts, comments and calls — we just delete them,” she wrote, addressing texts like the one Elizabeth sent claiming she still loved him.

She even claimed that she and Bernt have had to issue a cease and desist against her.

She also seemingly confirmed that she and Bernt are engaged, or will soon be if they’re not already.

“Bernt/I are committed to each other for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “He is a wonderful loving man and I am proud to be with him.”

Why Michelle came for Elizabeth

Michelle agrees that Elizabeth knows plenty about their relationship– she may even say Elizabeth knows too much.

“We have been through a lot with her and it’s none of her business,” Michelle tells Page Six. She needs to move on and stop contacting Bernt and talking about him. We tried to take the legal action to make a point — that was why I got upset on comments and it’s not fair we have to see this stuff — it’s disgusting behavior.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday, January 27 at 9/8c on Bravo.