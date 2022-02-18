Elizabeth Corrigan wants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to host The Bachelorette

Elizabeth Corrigan votes for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to return for The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor franchise still hasn’t announced who will host the next season of The Bachelorette, but Elizabeth Corrigan has made her vote clear.

The Bachelor’s Elizabeth voted for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to return for another hosting gig next season with a message about representation.

Elizabeth Corrigan wants Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to host The Bachelorette

Despite starring on the show alongside current host Jesse Palmer, Elizabeth hopes former Bachelorettes Tayshia and Kaitlyn will take over the role next season.

“An unsolicited opinion: You know what was great?” she wrote on her Instagram story. “@kaitlynbristowe & @tayshia hosting the bachelorette. Representation matters.”

She ended the message with several hand emojis featuring a range of skin colors, and the female gender symbol.

Pic credit: ecorrigan5280/Instagram

Tayshia and Kaitlyn hosted two seasons of The Bachelorette, guiding Michelle Young and Katie Thurston throughout their journeys on the show.

Elizabeth quickly followed up the strong message by shouting out Jesse Palmer as well.

“No shade @jessepalmer you cool,” she wrote in a much smaller print on a second Instagram story.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: ecorrigan5280/Instagram

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe appear to be moving on from the franchise

Bachelor nation rallied around Kaitlyn and Tayshia as the show hosts after Chris Harrison’s controversial exit. However, Bachelor producers pivoted to Jesse for Clayton Echard’s season. Producers have yet to announce if this is a permanent choice.

It is also unclear at this point if Tayshia and Kaitlyn would even accept the position were it offered again.

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been touring with her Dancing with the Stars cast and recently opened up about being willing to take over the job of hosting from Tyra Banks.

Tayshia also appears to be distancing herself from the franchise after her breakup with Zac Clark, and even left the Click Bait podcast.

Bachelor Nation is split on who should host The Bachelorette’s next season

Jesse Palmer also had some doubts about returning to Bachelor nation in the midst of all of his other responsibilities. When asked if he would host another season, he revealed he was open to the possibility but currently he was just focused on getting through Clayton’s season.

Some fans have even been rooting for the original host, Chris Harrison, to make a grand return despite his problematic comments.

The Bachelor producers haven’t announced a final decision yet, but perhaps Elizabeth’s call-to-action will help get Tayshia and Kaitlyn back on viewers’ screens next season.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.