The Bachelor’s Jesse Palmer reveals if he would host another season

Jesse Palmer reveals whether he would host The Bachelor again. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Bachelor’s Jesse Palmer opened up this week about the possibility of becoming a recurrent or even permanent host of the show.

Although Jesse revealed he is a huge fan of the franchise, it appears that the hosting position may still be in flux for the time being as he’s currently just taking things one step at a time.

“Right now, I have my hands totally full with Clayton,” Jesse told Variety. “He’s the six-foot-six football player and I’m trying to make sure I just get them to the next rose ceremony on time, so I’m just focused on that.”

Jesse Palmer reveals he would consider hosting another season

“I’m a huge fan of the show and of the franchise and if they want to have those conversations, I would be completely willing to do that,” Jesse said.

Jesse also spoke on how his time as The Bachelor has impacted his ability to connect with Clayton and guide him through the journey. Jesse was the lead of The Bachelor Season 5, and has returned to the franchise to host Clayton Echard’s season.

The former Bachelor has been open about his biggest regrets from his time on the show and about what advice he has to offer Clayton. Throughout the season, Jesse has been a sounding board for Clayton and has been able to relate to what he is experiencing.

Fans noticed that the host and the lead even look similar to one another.

Although Jesse seemed happy to consider another season, he also expressed in the interview that the decision is made more difficult by his other responsibilities. Jesse is balancing his career as a commentator and analyst for ESPN with his hosting gig.

The host appears to be using his football knowledge to navigate the season, saying, “For now it’s a football mentality: play the next down, try to get another first down, try to help Clayton in any way I can. So that’s where my focus is at this point.”

The Bachelor franchise has yet to announce a permanent host

The Bachelor franchise has also been noticeably vague about who will take over the hosting position for the upcoming seasons.

After long-time host Chris Harrison stepped down due to his controversial statements, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took on the role for Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette.

Fans were also rooting for The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams to take over the hosting role in the future.

The hosting position appears uncertain at this point, but it is likely the franchise will reveal more information when the new Bachelorette is announced.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.