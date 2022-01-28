Tayshia Adams explains why she decided to leave Click Bait podcast

Tayshia Adams finally reveals why she left the podcast. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia Adams, The Bachelorette alum, has finally spoken up about why she decided to leave the Click Bait podcast.

Prior to leaving the show, Tayshia co-hosted the podcast with fellow Bachelor Nation alums, Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. Currently, Tia Booth has taken over Tayshia’s spot on the show.

Viewers of the show, and listeners of the podcast, have been speculating why Tayshia left so suddenly. Fans also hoped it wasn’t because of any disagreement or argument that had ensued, but luckily, it seems as though that was not the case.

Why did Tayshia leave Click Bait?

As Tayshia came back to Click Bait to discuss her departure, she seemed happy and content in her decision.

She never truly revealed an in-depth reason on the podcast about why she left when she did, but she did give listeners a vague response.

Tayshia stated, “…it just seems to be that time to work on myself and the many things I have coming down the pipeline.”

Now fans and listeners can’t stop wondering what Tayshia meant by that announcement. Will she be more involved with The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise? Has she decided to move away from Bachelor Nation entirely and do something else? Has she been offered a job already? The questions are endless.

Tayshia did seem a bit sad that she had given up the podcast, as she declared that the “podcast will hold such a special place in my heart.” Obviously, when you do something you love, and then move forward to something new and different, you will have people you will miss and things about the job that you will miss.

Moreover, Tayshia welcomed Tia Booth as taking over her spot on the podcast and also noted that all three of the hosts would do an outstanding job in her absence. Thus, this showed that there must not be any hard feelings between Tayshia and the others.

What is Tayshia’s next step?

Tayshia also exclaimed and said toward the end, “And as I always say, when one door closes, another opens, and I’m really excited to share what’s next. So keep following along cause, honey, we’re just getting started!”

Tayshia and fiance, Zac Clark split up a few months back after Tayshia broke off their engagement, but she seemed content as she was recently spotted strolling through New York City on her own.

So Bachelor fans, it sounds like Tayshia has something in the works that she can’t wait to share with all of us. Keep an eye on one of Bachelor Nation’s fan-favorites in the future, as she keeps us all in the loop on what step she is taking next!

