Elizabeth for Bachelorette? Here’s what The Bachelor viewers had to say

If you are caught up on this season of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard, then you know about all of the drama surrounding Elizabeth Corrigan and Shanae Ankney.

Elizabeth, according to Bachelor Nation and viewers, has been treated unfairly to the nth degree by Shanae, and Shanae has spoken disrespectfully to Clayton about Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Corrigan for Bachelorette

Some fans have felt like Elizabeth has been wronged and have started a petition titled: ELIZABETH FOR BACHELORETTE on Instagram.

However, although Bachelor Nation does like Elizabeth, the votes were pretty split on whether she would make a good Bachelorette or not. As @bachelorettewindmill asked the question, “would you be here for this?” fans replied.

What are fans’ thoughts Elizabeth Corrigan being the Bachelorette?

The first response stated, “YES! She’s gorgeous and so sweet… I’m SO sad how she was treated and manipulated !!!!” Another viewer thought maybe not The Bachelorette, but definitely BIP, when she said, “She feels more paradise to me.”

Other fans, however, don’t agree with what happened to her on Clayton’s season, but they also don’t think she’d make a good Bachelorette either. One commented, “she didn’t deserve to go home but i don’t like her enough for bachelorette.” Yet another said, “No, but definitely justice for Elizabeth.”

Yet another thought that both Elizabeth and Shanae would be in Paradise this upcoming summer. Now that would be melodramatic.

Elizabeth felt like the drama with Shanae and the unresolved conflict came between the connection she was trying to make with Clayton the entire season. From the time Shanae made fun of her for having ADHD, to just made up lies about Elizabeth, Elizabeth couldn’t catch a break. In fact, in last night’s episode, Episode 4, Clayton pulled both women aside to try to repair the damage.

However, after he listened to them bicker and argue back and forth without saying a word, Clayton got up and walked off.

After he canceled the rose ceremony because of his exhaustion and the drama, Clayton then got down to his last rose and gave it to Shanae over Elizabeth and two other women.

The other women in the house were beside themselves and in complete and utter shock that he would keep Shanae there.

Will Bachelor Nation see Elizabeth again? If so, where?

So…will we see Elizabeth as the next Bachelorette? Or is she not a good fit? Will she and Shanae make an appearance on BIP?

Only time will tell…regardless, fans do want Elizabeth to know that she was wronged by Shanae and it was noticed.

