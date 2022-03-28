Elizabeth Corrigan makes a move to New York City and is hanging out with Blake Horstmann

Elizabeth Corrigan moves to NYC and hangs out with Bachelor Nation alums. Pic credit: ABC

Elizabeth Corrigan was one of the contestants on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

While on the show, Elizabeth was bullied by another contestant, Shanae Ankney, who mocked Elizabeth’s ADHD. Elizabeth held her own and clapped back at Shanae multiple times, and other Bachelor Nation alums also came to her defense on social media.

Now, Elizabeth has moved on to a new chapter post-show and continues to build bonds with Bachelor Nation stars.

Elizabeth Corrigan recently made the move to New York

Very recently, Elizabeth moved to New York City from her native state of Colorado. As a real estate advisor, Elizabeth can go various routes with her job, as well as continue to make money being a social media influencer like many do after their appearances on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

As a New York resident, Elizabeth seemed happy in her photos with friends and Bachelor Nation alums, as she posted pictures of herself with them out on a boat.

Sarah Hamrick and Blake Horstmann attend outing with Elizabeth Corrigan

The group was dressed up as they took pictures together at the fun event. Sarah Hamrick, another contestant from Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, was with Elizabeth on the boat.

Also, a former castmate from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Blake Horstmann, could be seen in not just one but two photos with Elizabeth, looking quite happy together.

It seems that Elizabeth has fit in quite nicely to the big city life and is enjoying the Big Apple so far. She even captioned her post on Instagram with, “Happier than ever (not an Eilish reference).”

What did some of the women from Clayton’s season have to say?

Other women from her season of The Bachelor took to the comment section of her post to show their love and support for Elizabeth. Hunter Chaag was the first to post, as she stated, ‘Cutie!! (with a red heart emoji).”

Sarah Hamrick, who was at the get-together with Elizabeth, posted, “My lover (with a heart-faced emoji).” Sarah had some issues with Mara Agrait during the season, as she called Mara a cougar for being the oldest out of the women there. Mara then ended up being a cause of Sarah going home because of her talk with Clayton.

Susie Evans, who won Clayton Echard’s heart in the end, gave Elizabeth three heart-faced emojis on her post. Susie and Clayton live together in Virginia Beach, which is Susie’s hometown.

Kate Gallivan also had something to say about Elizabeth’s post, but hers was more directed to what the caption had said, as she stated, “But not not an eilish reference (with a winking face emoji).”

Pic credit: @elizabethccorrigan/Instagram

Despite the controversy with Shanae while filming, it seems as if Elizabeth is doing just fine these days as it appears she is now living her best life in New York.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC.