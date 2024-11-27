Stephen Nedoroscik gave Dancing With the Stars viewers a freestyle dance like we have never seen before.

The Olympian perfectly combined his “oldest passion” and his “newest passion” for a performance that honestly had us tearing up.

Along with his pro-dance partner, Rylee Arnold, Stephen integrated gymnastics, including a pommel horse, into his routine.

Stephen and Rylee were joined by several of his gymnast friends to put on a show worthy of the perfect score they received.

That’s right. They got a perfect score on DWTS Season 33, which was well-deserved.

Social media has been on fire since Stephen’s freestyle, giving him all the praise for a routine that had so many viewers in their feelings.

DWTS viewers call Stephen Nedoroscik’s freestyle ‘one of the best’ in history

X (formerly Twitter) was filled with Dancing With the Stars fans showering Stephen with love after his freestyle dance on the Season 33 finale.

“and this will go down in history as one of the best dancing with the stars dance,” read one X.

Another used a GIF of Oprah screaming before Stephen and Rylee’s dance finished.

“Stephen Nedoroscik went from helping deliver a medal for the United States at the Olympics to a perfect dance with his teammates in the Dancing with the Stars finale with Rylee Arnold. You’ll get chills watching this.” said an X.

Watching Stephen in the ballroom with his fellow teammates, who were killing it by combining dance and gymnastics, left one X user feeling very emotional.

stephen with the spotlight in the middle of the floor surrounded by his teammates i was –



“BREAKING🚨 stephen and rylee’s freestyle just received a 55 minute standing ovation from me in my living room #DWTS,” was another X.

BREAKING🚨 stephen and rylee’s freestyle just received a 55 minute standing ovation from me in my living room #DWTS

A different user declared Stephen was the only man worth watching on the hit ABC show.

“A perfect 30 and a PERFECT ending to Stephen and Rylee’s journey. A dance that truly embodied the journey that got Steve to this moment, and throughout that journey, he’s stayed true to himself. We know he’s got skills AND moves! A true star!” declared one Stephen fan.

A perfect 30 and a PERFECT ending to Stephen and Rylee’s journey.



A dance that truly embodied the journey that got Steve to this moment, and throughout that journey, he’s stayed true to himself.



This wasn’t the first time Stephen brought gymnastics to the ballroom.

Stephen Nedoroscik uses Dancing With the Stars to help gain awareness for men’s gymnastics

During dedication week on DWTS, we saw Stephen use the pommel horse for the first time to help promote men’s gymnastics, which he says is in danger of going away.

“Recently, the NCAA has been cutting men’s gymnastics, and it could go away. Men’s gymnastics made me the man I am today. I want to be able to pour my heart out in this performance for my sport,” he said ahead of his week four dance.

There’s no question that Stephen’s freestyle did just that, and he’s not done yet. Stephen Nedoroscik is on fire, and next up for the Olympic gymnast is the Dancing With the Stars tour.

What did you think of Stephen’s freestyle?

Dancing With the Stars is currently on hiatus on ABC.