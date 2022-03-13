DWTS star Jenna Johnson reveals how JoJo Siwa made her love TikTok

Jenna Johnson and dance partner JoJo Siwa thrilled fans with their TikTok content. Pic credit: ABC

Jenna Johnson helped make history on Dancing with the Stars in Season 30 when she teamed up with JoJo Siwa as the first-ever same-sex couple on the dancing competition series.

The two made it all the way to the finals and finished in second place at the end.

It was a learning experience for Jenna, but she seemed grateful for the opportunity at the end of the season.

Jenna also said that JoJo helped her in another area. The Dance Moms star gave Jenna an appreciation for TikTok.

Jenna Johnson embraces social media thanks to JoJo Siwa

In a recent interview with The Creators newsletter, Jenna Johnson talked about her experience with JoJo Siwa on last season of Dancing with the Stars.

Jenna then got into a discussion about her Instagram account, something she was reluctant to start in 2013.

At the time, Jenna was on So You Think You Can Dance and the producers told her to create an Instagram and Twitter account and use them to promote the show.

“I just remember this funny, silly little app called Instagram,” Jenna said. “They made us get accounts for the show, so we could post about voting. And I was like, this is so silly. Why do we need to do this?”

While she thought it was silly at the time, she embraced it and now has around 800,000 Instagram followers. She posts a lot of photos and videos of her time on the show, her personal life, and also spends time interacting with her fans.

That led to Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, where Jenna saw how huge TikTok was for JoJo Siwa.

JoJo has 40.5 million followers on TikTok, and Jenna said that this convinced her that it was yet another social media platform she should embrace to connect with her fans.

Jenna already has 281,000 followers on TikTok and the number is growing by the day.

Jenna sends out wishes to Ukraine following the return of brother-in-law Maksim

Jenna Johnson has been with Valentin Chmerkovskiy while he worried about his brother, who was trapped in Ukraine for almost a week after the Russian invasion.

Now that Maksim is back, Jenna spoke out about the horrors of war.

“The whole situation is devastating and truly heartbreaking for the country. This is real, and this is very scary,” Jenna said.

Jenna’s husband, Val, and Maksim have recently set up a foundation called Baranova to send humanitarian aid to refugees fleeing the war. They also set up a way for Ukrainian dancers to escape to the United States.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.