DWTS’ Sharna Burgess talks relationship with Megan Fox while co-parenting

Sharna Burgess with Brian Austin Green. Pic credit: @sharnaburgess/Instagram

With Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green expecting their first baby together in just a couple of weeks, she has recently opened up about her relationship with Brian’s ex-wife Megan Fox.

Brian and Megan have three children, while Brian has another with his former girlfriend, Vanessa Marcil. With Megan, he has three sons – Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. His son with Vanessa is 20-year-old Kassius.

As a result, Sharna knew that she would have to come in contact with Megan since she spends so much time with the kids.

Sharna explained in a recent interview how that works out.

Sharna Burgess on her relationship with Megan Fox

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green were on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, and she talked about helping Brian co-parent with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

Sharna said she wanted to be proactive and asked Brian for Megan’s phone number so she could talk to her about the role that she was playing in her kids’ lives.

“After we’d been dating for about four or five months, when I asked, I was like, ‘Can I get Megan’s number? I’d love to text her,’” Sharna said.

She revealed that, before this, she only had a passing moment at a restaurant where the two made eye contact but never talked.

Sharna revealed what she sent to Megan when she got her number.

“Hey, I’m around your kids all the time; if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know,” Sharna said that she wrote. “They’re amazing kids; I love them and if there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know.”

It went well because Sharna said Megan “really appreciated” the gesture. She noted that Megan also thanked her for “being great with her kids.”

Brian added, “Megan’s really been around and gotten to know Sharna.”

Sharna Burgess’s due date is only two weeks away

Sharna Burgess is expected to have her baby on the Fourth of July, so there are just two more weeks left before he is born.

“We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes,” Brian wrote at the time of the announcement. “We are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :)). @sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.