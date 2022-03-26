DWTS Sharna Burgess talks about possible marriage to Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together in July.

However, when it comes to the two tying the knot and getting married, they are in no hurry.

Sharna and Brian weren’t trying to get pregnant, as she was on birth control, but she said the universe had a way to lead her where she needed to go.

It sounds like they are taking the same approach towards marriage.

Sharna Burgess says she is letting things flow

Sharna Burgess spoke to Us Weekly about her pregnancy and the possibility of getting married.

She made it clear she was in no hurry.

“We just allow things to flow. It’s on the cards. Of course, you know, we’ve talked about what type of weddings we like,” Sharna said.

However, while there is no hurry to race to the altar, she said it is part of their endgame.

“There’s been discussions over the time that we’ve been together of stuff we like and that we would want, and we are endgame,” she said.

Much like the universe showing them when it was time to have a baby, Sharna said that they never went into their relationship with any timeline for anything.

“So, it is definitely on the cards at some point, but we weren’t that kind of relationship that was like, ‘So we’ll get married here and then we’ll schedule in a baby for here, but if you book a gig, we can push that a little bit,’” she explained.

“It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and trust that things will happen when they’re meant to.”

Sharna said she doesn’t even need a marriage

If the marriage never happens, Sharna said that won’t bother her either. She said that her relationship with Brian doesn’t need a title.

“I have no need to have a ring on my finger to know that I’m gonna be loved and supported by this man and so will our child,” Sharna said.

“And to know that we’re happy and together it doesn’t give me any more sense of security, you know?”

“So, I’m not looking for that necessarily. Don’t get me wrong: I want it, but I don’t need to have it before the baby, I think, ‘Let’s enjoy this.’”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.