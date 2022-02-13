DWTS pro Sharna Burgess excited about first baby with Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green. Pic credit: ABC

Sharna Burgess is pregnant with her first baby and is early in her pregnancy with hers and Brian Austin Green’s child.

This might be Sharna’s first baby, but it is number five for Brian Austin Green, the Beverly Hills 90210 veteran that Sharna most recently danced with on the 30th season of DWTS.

Sharna also seems to be enjoying the pregnancy so far and is “over the moon” about the experience.

Sharna Burgess ‘over the moon’ about her pregnancy

Us Weekly reports that Sharna Burgess is “over the moon” about her pregnancy.

This comes from a source who exclusively told the site that Sharna is “looking forward to the journey she’s about to embark on these next few months.”

The source said that the pregnancy is still “early on” and that Sharna “has a lot to learn” and is “very excited.”

She can look to Brian Austin Green for knowledge, as he has three children with ex-wife Megan Fox and one with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

However, Sharna expects to get some help and support from her fellow Dancing with the Stars pros.

“She will, for sure, be getting advice from her DWTS friends who have kids,” the source added, adding that she’s “very close to” moms Peta Murgatroyd, Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson.

Will Sharna be back on DWTS in 2022?

Since Sharna is still “early on,” this means the baby won’t be here until the end of summer, or even the beginning of autumn.

This makes it unlikely that Sharna will be around to return for Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars when it returns in late 2022.

It is possible. Peta gave birth to her son in January 2017 and was back on the DWTS ballroom floor in March.

However, both Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson took a season off when they were pregnant.

Lindsay gave birth in November 2020 and returned to dance in September 2021. Witney gave birth in January 2021 and returned in September.

If Dancing with the Stars returns in September, that wouldn’t give Sharna much of a chance, if any, to recover before the show started.

Sharna has competed on Dancing with the Stars since Season 16, only missing Season 28 in that time. She won the show in Season 27 with Bobby Bones, but ended with her lowest finish in Season 30 with Brian Austin Green.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.