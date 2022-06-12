DWTS’ Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert planning short engagement

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert talk their engagement. Pic credit: @Derek & Hayley x Dayley Life/Instagram

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are getting married seven years after they started dating.

While it took a long time for Derek to pop the question, it doesn’t look like the couple will be waiting too long to tie the knot.

According to Hayley, the wedding will come a lot sooner than anyone could have expected.

Derek and Hayley planning quick wedding

Derek and Hayley spoke to PEOPLE after they announced their engagement to the world. It sounds like they are ready to get married as soon as possible.

“I don’t think either of us want a super-long engagement. I just don’t think it fully makes sense,” Hayley said. “We waited [seven years] to get engaged, it’s like we’re just ready for that next chapter of our lives.”

With that said, what could delay things is the wedding planning itself, which Hayley said she is already looking at for her perfect wedding.

“Wedding planning I’ve been hearing is crazy,” Hayley said. “So, finding the venue and obviously the invites and just every little detail seems daunting a little bit. But luckily we’ll have lots of friends and a wedding planner and all sort of help.”

How did Derek Hough propose to Hayley Erbert?

While it took Derek seven years to propose to Hayley, he told PEOPLE that he knew he would ask her to marry him years ago.

“I feel like her and I have had many different versions of our relationship and a couple years ago there was a moment where we just stepped into a new version of our relationship which was a relationship where we could see ourselves being together forever,” Derek said.

However, when it came time for Derek to propose to Hayley, he went all out.

Derek called Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events and when he took Hayley out, the team showed up at their house and cleared out furniture, replacing them with 250 oversized candles positioned around the room. When they returned, Hayley saw this, and Derek proposed to her in the middle of the candles.

Derek met Hayley in 2014 when his sister Julianne Hough hired her to travel with them as a dancer on a tour. She ended up joining Dancing with the Stars in Season 21 as a troupe member. The two began dating during that season and they took their relationship public in 2017.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.