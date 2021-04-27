Duggar sisters promote same company, work hard at being Instagram influencers

Jana, Jessa, and Jinger Duggar are all promoting the same company. Pic credit: TLC

Another day, another Duggar promotion on Instagram from the women of Counting On.

This time, Jana, Jessa, and Jinger Duggar are promoting their discounts for My Little Necklace, a company that does personalization for necklaces with names, dates, and everything in between.

They each have a code for a percentage off and show off what they have gotten from the company. It is interesting to see all three of the sisters promoting the same company at the same time. Typically, they do some of the same promotions, but not in sync like this.

Instagram influencers

Influencing on Instagram seems to be the rage these days. Several reality TV stars have tried their hand at it though many do much better than the Duggar daughters seem to do.

Jinger Duggar has had a tough time with doing deals and partnerships. One company in Los Angeles cut ties with her after she announced it, and followers bombarded the company with promises to boycott if they didn’t pull back. Now, it appears she is sticking to lesser-known companies or ones that won’t pull the plug.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jessa Duggar doesn’t do a lot of promotions anymore. She will be seen with a few here and there on her story, but she has been keeping busy filming Counting On and getting things ready for the arrival of her fourth child this summer. Jessa did, however, jump on the chance to promote the My Little Necklace company.

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

Jana Duggar is the pickiest when it comes to partnerships and advertising partners. She has done some hair products and a few home and garden things, but typically, Jana isn’t one to just jump on the bandwagon.

Pic credit: @janamduggar/Instagram

What are the Duggar daughters up to?

Aside from getting together at the two most recent Duggar weddings in February and the beginning of April, each sister is busy with her own life.

With another baby on the way for Jessa Duggar, she works on things at home and is likely filming the show. She was a massive part of the Counting On Easter special that aired earlier this month. Of all of the married sisters, Jessa is the most involved.

In just a little over a week, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will be official authors. Their book releases next week, and over the last few weeks, they have focused on pushing it for preorder sales. From interviews about their relationship to how Josh Duggar’s scandal rocked the family, the couple is being raw and honest.

Gardening is in full swing for Jana Duggar. She has shared updates about her garden including discussing the snow they received in Arkansas not too long ago. There are courting rumors circulating, but as of now, Jana has not confirmed anything.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.