DTWS Peta Murgatroyd talks about fear of losing husband Maksim in Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

When Maksim Chmerkovskiy was trapped in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country, Dancing with the Stars fans feared for his life.

However, while fans were worried about Maksim making it home alive, there were people drowning in concern for the dancer.

His wife Peta Murgatroyd was at home with their baby boy and his brother Valentin was also in constant contact with Maksim as he waited for a chance to get out of the war-torn country and return home.

Things got so bad for Peta that she drafted up a goodbye message to Maksim just in case his time on Earth was coming to an end.

Peta wrote a goodbye text to Maksim while he was in Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her experience with their young child while Maksim was trapped in Ukraine.

“To get the phone call and to see him frantically packing his bags trying to get out of the hotel was just like, I had a heart attack nearly,” Peta said. “I had to sit myself down and calm down for him. And then the next eight days were life-changing. Absolutely life-changing.”

That is when Maksim found himself unable to leave the country. He hid out in a bomb shelter and sent video messages to fans through Instagram.

The only people he called personally to speak to one-on-one was Peta and his family members, including brother Valentin.

Maksim was even arrested at one point for breaking curfew, but his fame as a Dancing with the Stars Ukraine panel judge helped him get out of that mess.

“I mean, I literally wrote him a text, almost a goodbye text like if something happens,” Peta said, watching his experience there and seeing how dangerous it was.

Finally, Ukraine officials ordered him to leave the country when a train became available. He left with the women and children and took the train to Poland.

Peta got Maksim back finally and sent support to those still fighting in Ukraine

Maksim finally made it back home and Peta celebrated his return with an Instagram post.

“I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime, I never thought what we are seeing on our TV’s was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight,” Peta wrote.

“Shaking and forever grateful. Now it’s time to heal. We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that’s OK.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return to Disney+ in late 2022.