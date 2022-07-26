Drew Sidora questioned about dog treats after responding to latest RHOA drama

Drew Sidora was questioned by fans after responding to the latest RHOA drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cabin Fever, was yet again filled with drama.

Drew Sidora got into not one, but three heated arguments with Fatum. Things got so heated that security had to step in twice.

The ladies were on a weekend trip to Blue Ridge to support Marlo, who has been going through some difficult times with her sister and nephews.

Marlo got upset when Kenya dismissed her several times and made her chase her in the cabin. Moore categorically refused to have a one-on-one with Marlo.

The Le’Archive owner said Kenya wasn’t welcome to go gem mining with the group, as she didn’t want to talk to Marlo, the hostess.

Kenya daringly sat in a car, ready to go indifferent to Marlo’s pleas and threats.

Drew Sidora barked at Fatum and called her a lapdog

The drama escalated when Drew said she wouldn’t be riding in the same car as Fatum. While security was holding her back, she barked at Fatum calling her a b***h and Sheree’s lapdog.

Fatum had previously stated in past events that she heard Drew’s husband, Ralph Sidora, is gay. At Sheree’s pajama party, she even revealed she hired a detective who told her the Sidoras were operating under different aliases.

While the group was gem mining, Fatum went and sat across from Drew. She moved away from her immediately while Fatum started yelling in her direction and provoking her.

Back at the cabin, Marlo was exhausted, emotional, and drained from all the fighting. She gathered the ladies to say she wanted peace and the trip was bringing her the opposite. She wanted the trip to uplift her, but instead admitted, “I feel worse than I did before I came here.”

Fatum apologized to Marlo for her part in her distress. However, while apologizing she threw some digs at Drew. In a very rehearsed but classless and disgusting move, Drew threw a dog treat at Fatum calling her “Sheree’s puppy.”

Drew blamed her despicable actions on the latest episode of RHOA on bad editing

After the episode aired, the Drop It With Drew owner took to Twitter to blame editing for the way she was portrayed. She tweeted, “Whooooa I don’t remember it happening like this….. editors got me on this. What happened to the dog treats?”

Viewers seem to not be buying Drew’s excuses.

One fan tweeted, “Question heard around the world: How did you just happen to have a dog treat? That was funny tho.”

Question heard around the world: How did you just happen to have a dog treat?😂That was funny tho! — LaShawnya W. Harris (@LaShawnya) July 25, 2022 Another viewer wrote, “That whole dog treat thing was so rehearsed even Kandi said it on WWHL everything you say and do is like you are acting. Definitely not going to be back next season I would bet all your dog treats on it!”

That whole dog treat thing was so rehearsed even Kandi said it on WWHL everything you say and do is like you are acting. Definitely not going to be back next season I would bet all your dog treats on it! — Laura (@Laura30870534) July 25, 2022

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have surely been bringing it both on the show and on social media this season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.