Dr. Viviana reflects on the end of her MAFS journey, receives love from MAFS stars

Dr. Viviana will not return to Married at First Sight for season 15. Pic credit: @doctorviviana/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 15 will have a lot of new changes, including a new coast and new experts.

It was recently announced that Dr. Viviana would be leaving Married at First Sight after years of working as the show’s sex expert.

Dr. Viviana reflected on the emotional end of her journey on Married at First Sight with photos and videos.

Several MAFS alum showed love and gratitude for Dr. Viviana and her contributions to the hit Lifetime series.

Dr. Viviana says goodbye to Married at First Sight

Dr. Viviana took to Instagram to share a post of gratitude for her time on Married at First Sight.

Along with sharing a photo of herself in the animal print dress, she wore for the latest Decision Day, Dr. Viviana included a message about how she’s decided to focus her energy on new exciting opportunities. Dr. Viviana expressed her desire to further her mission of helping others in their intimate relationships.

Dr. Viviana then confirmed she would not be returning to MAFS but expressed thankfulness for the seasons she was a part of and reiterated that she believes in the MAFS process and her colleagues.

The longtime expert also shared a video of her last diary cam warning that “it’s not cute but I hate goodbyes” in her caption. She also expressed being grateful to Kinetic Content and Lifetime “for making my First National TV Series such a wonderful experience.”

In another post on her Instagram page, Dr. Viviana shared photos from her final episode, including herself holding a cake with a picture of her on it. Dr. V also wore a MAFS t-shirt that read “I trust the experts” with her name and Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper’s name written below.

Dr. Viviana captioned the post simply, “THANK YOU!”

MAFS stars show love to Dr. Viviana

Dr. Viviana’s post was met with love and well wishes from fans and MAFS alum.

Married at First Sight Season 9 star, Iris Caldwell wrote, “Honestly you were absolutely amazing! I am so blessed to have had you as a coach, my cheerleader, my therapist, my support!! Thank you much Dr. Vivi for everything. I mean I still reach out even now for advice so thank you for all your transparency STILL! Your biggest supporter.”

MAFS fan-favorite Amani Randall commented, “Well wishes for future endeavors.”

Married at First Sight Season 9 star Beth Bice, who had an interesting moment with Dr. Viviana on her season where she called her out of her name, wrote, “Good luck dr. V you are going to do such amazing things !!!”

Pic credit: @doctorviviana/Instagram

Dr. Viviana appeared touched by all the heartfelt comments from alumni and supporters, and she will be missed by many.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.