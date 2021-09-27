Dr. Tiffany Moon from RHOD calls out Erika Jayne’s surgery claims about Tom Girardi: ‘That is not the truth’

Tiffany Moon refutes Erika Jayne’s surgery claims regarding Tom Girardi. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon just refuted a recent claim made by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. The Dallas doctor is very much in the loop with what’s been going on with Erika and she got a lot of questions after the Painkiller singer opened up about a medical situation concerning her estranged husband Tom Girardi going under anesthesia.

Tiffany, who is an anesthesiologist, was the perfect person to comment on the situation since Erika told her castmates that she denied permission for Tom to have surgery on his ankle. Her reasoning was that Tom should not be put under anesthesia since he had suffered a TBI (traumatic brain injury) following the car accident she spoke about in a past episode.

Tiffany Moon refutes Erika Jayne’s anesthesia claim

The RHOD star took to social media after being bombarded with questions following Erika’s Jayne’s story about not allowing Tom Girardi to go under anesthesia due to his TBI.

“I am going to go ahead and say that’s not the truth,” said Tiffany. “Because I work at a level one trauma hospital where we take care of patients with TBI all the time who then need surgical intervention for some other problems that they have.”

She continued, ” Although this does complicate the anesthetic management for these patients, having a TBI in and of itself– if the patient is stable– does not preclude you from undergoing anesthesia.”

Dr. Moon had some words of advice for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and noted, “Erika I don’t know where you got that medical advice from but next time feel free to call me if you need a second opinion.”

What did Erika Jayne say?

In case you’re lost, Tiffany was responding to a claim Erika Jayne made to her castmates on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a cast get-together, the conversation about Tom Girardi’s car accident became a topic of conversation once again. After Erika relayed the shocking story of the embattled attorney being unconscious for hours, the women had more questions.

One thing that caused some confusion was the claim that Tom suffered a brain injury and had a broken ankle, but Erika opted to have surgery on his ankle and not the brain. It was a topic that Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and their husbands joked about last week and noted that something didn’t add up. However, Erika refuted that story.

She explained that the real story was she refused surgery on the 82-year-old because he would’ve had to go under anesthesia and after having a TBI you “shouldn’t be put under anesthesia.”

Erika didn’t say where she got that medical advice but that was the claim that Tiffany Moon refuted in her video.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.