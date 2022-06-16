Doug Hehner wishes wife Jamie Otis a happy 36th birthday

Married at First Sight veteran Jamie Otis turned 36 this month and received encouraging words from her husband, Doug Hehner. Pic credit: @doughehner/Instagram

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis are Married at First Sight’s longest-lasting couple, with the two having married as strangers in the show’s first season.

Still going strong, Doug and Jamie have been through a lot together as husband and wife. They expanded their family with two adorable children and have experienced several milestones by each other’s side.

Recently, Jamie celebrated her 36th birthday, and Doug wrote a heartfelt post to honor his wife on her special day.

Doug Hehner shows love to beautiful wife Jamie Otis on her birthday

Doug Hehner took to Instagram to share a compilation video for Jamie Otis’ birthday.

The video featured several snapshots from his and Jamie’s relationship throughout the years, from their wedding, pregnancies, vacations, and various adventures. The video sweetly concluded with a clip of Jamie and Doug holding their two young children outdoors.

Doug captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife! You continue to be an amazing wife, mom, friend, and are the strongest person I know. I love you so much, and hope you love your bday gifts today 🥳.”

Doug concluded the post, “We’ve been on so many amazing adventures and the best is yet to come! You mean the world to me, and I love you so much #happybirthday #dadlife #momlife #parenting #marriedatfirstsight #positivevibes.”

Ashley Petta and MAFS fans wish Jamie Otis a happy birthday

Doug wasn’t the only one to wish Jamie a happy birthday, as several MAFS fans and MAFS stars also sent Jamie love.

Married at First Sight Season 5 star Ashley Petta left a comment under Doug’s post, “Happy birthday [Jamie Otis] !!! You guys should stop by chicago and see us you are so close!”

Doug replied, “let’s do a campfire!!”

One follower commented, “Happy Birthday! Hope you have a wonderfully blessed day with [Doug Hehner], Henly & Hendrix.”

Other comments included, “Happy birthday [Jamie Otis]. You are the best wife, mother, and friend!,” “Happy birthday [Jamie Otis] I hope you will have a beautiful day together,” and “Happy birthday [Jamie Otis] hope it’s a great one.”

It seems Jamie Otis was surrounded by lots of love on her special day from family, friends, and fans.

Happy birthday, Jamie Otis!

