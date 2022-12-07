Dorit looks back at one of her favorite award show looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was in flashback mode ahead of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards last night.

As Dorit prepared to bring her fashionista style to the awards show in hopes RHOBH took home The Reality TV Show of 2022, she looked back on one of her most jaw-dropping red carpet outfits.

The blonde beauty used Instagram to reshare her 2021 People’s Choice awards dress which left little to the imagination.

Dorit goes casual to glam in the video that has her strutting her stuff through a door to debut a revealing look.

The black dress had cutouts everywhere, with thing straps keeping it all together. The plunging neckline highlighted her chest area, while her back and sides were also highlighted perfectly in the dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dorit did a little dance so her 1.5 million followers could see the dress from all angles as it hugged her backside in all the right places.

“Flashback to last years @peopleschoice 🖤 I’m excited and honored for #RHOBH to be nominated again and to attend this evening. Tune in tonight to watch, airing on NBC and E! at 9 pm ET/PT,” she wrote as the caption on the IG video.

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley stuns in black on 2022 People’s Choice Awards

After sharing her throwback video, Dorit also revealed her look for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, choosing a black ensemble again. This time though, Dorit opted for modesty as opposed to daring.

Dorit rocked a long silk black dress with tiny straps that showed off her killer physique. She went glam for her accessories, wearing long black gloves and a colorful bow-like flower on one shoulder.

Wearing her blonde hair down and parted in the middle, Dorit completed her look with a small black purse and black heels. The reality TV star shared a series of photos from the red carpet, showing off her dress from all sides.

There was even a pic of Dorit with her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Will Dorit Kemsley return for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13?

The fallout of the drama surrounding Season 12 of RHOBH continues to play out for the cast, and that includes filming being pushed back to 2023.

Last year filming for Season 12 began not long after the Season 11 reunion show was filmed in October. However, the cast feuding has pushed things back, according to executive producer Andy Cohen.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Dorit will be demoted to a Friend-of status for the upcoming season, but nothing has been confirmed. Dorit has yet to commit to her future with the hit show; however, she has also made no indication she’s ready to give up her diamond.

Hopefully, more news on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will emerge after the New Year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.