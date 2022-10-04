Dorit Kemsley says she is stylish while showing off her RHOBH reunion outfit

Dorit Kemsley stuns in a royal blue outfit for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/Image Press Agency

There’s no doubting Dorit Kemsley loves a good outfit, and she recently took to social media to show her followers her look for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

In a short clip, Dorit danced to Billie Eilish’s song, Armani White. The video started with Dorit lip-syncing, “Bi**h, I’m stylish!”, she wore joggers, a white t-shirt, and black sunglasses.

Dorit then appeared in full glam.

She wore a royal blue flowy dress that featured a one-shoulder design. She also had a beautiful long pearl necklace on, and her two long braids on the side were bedazzled with jewelry and pearls.

She accessorized more with some pearl bracelets and a big Chanel bangle on her wrist.

She flashed her diamond ring at the camera while rapping, “Watch on my wrist, but I want that in diamonds.”

Dorit captioned her post, “Reunion 2022 #rhobh.”

Dorit Kemsley had a tough season on RHOBH

Dorit didn’t have an easy time this year, as at the beginning of the season, robbers broke into her house. She was held at gunpoint while her young kids were asleep in their rooms.

Viewers saw some of the chilling incident as Bravo showed the masked gunmen breaking into Dorit and Paul Kemsley’s house.

Dorit recounted her ordeal on the show during a therapy session. She sobbed as she explained that she begged for her life as the men threatened to kill her. She told the criminals to take anything they wanted but to not hurt her.

Paul was in England at the time, and Dorit and the children had gotten home from the UK just a few days before him.

Dorit Kemsley’s husband Paul Kemsley was arrested

Later in the season, Paul got pulled over for driving erratically. He was taken down to the station after he blew a .081.

When they arrived at the police station, he took the breathalyzer again and blew a .076, however he wasn’t charged with a DUI.

Dorit found out about the whole ordeal a couple of days later when he needed to go pick up his car. In the episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she told PK that she considered his omission to be a lie. PK said he was trying to protect her and didn’t want to worry her after all that she’s gone through.

At the time Dorit responded, “We do not lie to one another. Period.” She added, “Not a little lie, not a big lie, not a white lie.”

Aside from the break-in and the PK’s arrest, Dorit also had to deal with fighting with her costars. She feuded with Kyle Richards when the OG felt she was taking Erika Jayne’s side.

And recently, on Watch What Happens Live, Dorit put to bed (no pun intended) the rumors that she had an affair with Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky. She called the rumors “vile.”

Viewers will be interested to see all of this addressed during part one of the reunion, next week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.