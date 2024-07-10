Dorinda Medley unrecognizable in new photo as RHONY fans beg ‘Stop using face app’

Dorinda Medley is getting roasted on social media after sharing a stunning photo that looked nothing like the 59-year-old.

The irony is that in the caption accompanying the heavily filtered photo, Dorinda claimed she was “content” with who she was.

Critics used that as ammunition against The Real Housewives of New York alum, who was unrecognizable in the glamorous snap.

People instantly filled up her comment section with remarks about her appearance while some begged her to “stop using face app.”

This is not the first time Dorinda has been called out for looking different.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Monsters and Critics shared another instance in 2023, where people mistook her for actress Brittany Snow after she posted a photo.

This time, she’s not the one to blame for the mishap since the image was for a magazine, and they were likely responsible for the editing.

However, that’s not stopping the critics from trashing Dorinda.

RHONY alum Dorinda Medley is unrecognizable in her latest photo

Dorinda posted a glamorous shot on her Instagram page clad in a sequin outfit as she posed for a photo shoot with Wingman magazine.

The RHONY alum was featured in the Icon section of the June issue of the publication.

Dorinda looked stunning in the image taken at the Park South Hotel, and while it’s common for magazine photos to be edited, they might have gone too far.

“Home and Happy,” wrote Dorinda in the caption. “I’ve grown fully content with the woman I am today…Stay True, Stay Honest.”

The former Bravo Housewife also noted in her post that “Perfection is nothing Growth is everything !!! Live Life.”

Critics urge Dorinda to ‘Stop with the Face App’

Dorinda’s Instagram post has generated thousands of interactions, but her followers were confused by the photo and called her out in the comment section.

“Respectfully, who is that?” a commenter questioned.

“Who are you and what did you do with Dorinda? 😂😂😂😂?” asked someone else.

Another commenter exclaimed, “Stop using face app! You are beautiful. Embrace your age and beauty.”

Pic credit: @dorindamedley/Instagram

People also pointed out the irony in Dorinda’s caption versus the altered photo.

Someone said, “This is the funniest post to me! nothing about the picture or the caption is honest 😂🤦🏼‍♀️.”

“The caption and the heavily photoshopped picture are very contradictory 😂,” an Instagram user noted.

“The irony of posting this photo with a caption about being content with the woman she is today!! I’m dying. 😂😂 I guess she means on the inside,” wrote someone else.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.