Dorinda Medley and Dorit Kemsley slammed as having ‘zero class’ as they let loose in California

Dorinda Medley and Dorit Kemsley were ready to let loose during a recent meetup in California, but now the Housewives are getting backlash.

Dorinda posted a video of her and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star on social media and it quickly garnered a slew of negative comments.

People accused the duo of acting desperate and having “zero class” after Dorit got a little too handsy with Dorinda in the clip.

Maybe this means we’ll see a different side of Dorit when Season 14 returns as her life has taken quite a turn since Season 13 ended.

The mom of two and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley announced their separation several months ago, and RHOBH viewers are waiting to see how that storyline plays out on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen recently teased the new season and claimed that the franchise’s resident fashionista will be firing on all cylinders.

Dorinda Medley and RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley let loose in California

Some would say the two Bravo Housewives had a little too much fun when they linked up in California.

Dorinda posted a video on Instagram that showed her standing in front of Dorit with her top unzipped.

The RHOBH star then grabbed her boobs and shimmied in front of her as their friends looked on in amusement.

Dorinda laughed and zipped up her jacket as she turned toward the camera.

“Sharing is Caring🥰” she captioned the post. “Great day with you @doritkemsley californiadreaming #Bravo #nbc #♥️.”

The duo appeared to be at a house party, but we know it wasn’t Dorinda’s infamous Blue Stone Manor located in the Berkshires.

Dorit and Dorinda are slammed for having ‘zero class’

Dorit and Dorinda were unbothered by the cheeky moment but the same can’t be said for the critics who didn’t find any humor in the video.

They quickly filled the comment section of Dorinda’s post, calling out the duo for their behavior.

“I can’t believe grown women act like that not cute not funny didn’t make me click and I loved that show gag!” wrote an Instagram commenter.

“Zero class on women in their 50s over acting to get attention. Dorit? I had to rewatch then read comments to see it was her,” noted someone else.

A commenter said, “These ladies are far too old to be behaving the way they do! 😮.”

Someone questioned, “What has happened to common decency, grace, humility, sophistication, class???”

Another added, “Desperation is a bad look.”

Pic credit: @dorindamedley/Instagram

Do you think Dorinda and Dorit were doing too much, or was it all in good fun? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.