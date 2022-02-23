Dolores Catania’s ex-boyfriend David Principe is dating Luis Ruelas’ ex

Dolores Catania’s ex-boyfriend David has moved on with Luis Ruelas’ ex. Pic credit: Bravo

This season of RHONJ focuses on Dolores Catania moving on from her beau of 4 years, Dr. David Principe. This week’s episode shows her telling her family that she and David have parted ways.

Dolores has moved on with her new boyfriend, Paulie, and now it seems that Dr. David has moved on as well. However, David’s new girlfriend already has a connection to Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Who is David’s new flame, and how might Dolores and friends know her?

Dr. David’s new love is Luis Ruelas’ ex girlfriend, Vanessa

Teresa Giudice has been in a self-proclaimed love bubble with fiancé Luis (Louie) Ruelas, and they have plans to marry and merge their families.

Teresa and Louie have been the center of most of this season’s drama so far, like when a video of Louie at Warrior Camp got all of the Housewives talking. But now, Louie is at the center of even more gossip. This time, it’s about his ex, Vanessa Moretto.

After Dolores and David split last summer, both moved on with new partners. David recently began dating Vanessa Moretto, who previously dated Louie.

David and Vanessa met through a mutual friend, and although they seem to be keeping a low profile, insiders say things are going well for the couple.

Vanessa is a New York-based life coach who specializes in narcissistic abuse and works with trauma victims, addicts, and victims of psychological abuse.

No information into Louie and Vanessa’s relationship is known at this time, not even how long they dated or if they ended on good terms.

How does Dolores feel about David’s new relationship?

A source close to Dolores says, “There was no bad blood between them. She gave her all but didn’t get the same from David. He was non-existent in her social life and rarely made appearances at events with her. They just had different lives and weren’t able to make it work. She wasn’t happy in the inside and for a while she hid her true feelings from friends.”

Dolores has spent her time on RHONJ with David, and each season showed the strain that David’s job as a maternal-fetal medicine specialist had on the couple. After years of waiting for a formal commitment from David, Dolores decided it was time to move on.

She appears to be loving her life with her new beau and has no hard feelings toward David whatsoever. She recently said of Paulie, “I’m very, very happy. I don’t want to say too much about it because it’s new and you don’t know what is going to happen. That’s another thing that’s hard for me, wanting to feel, like, normal and posting a picture and just having fun. I’m getting shy. All I can say is [that] I’m very happy.”

Dolores still remains best friends with Frank Catania, and they share two adult children, Gabby and Frankie.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.