Dolores Catania thinks security will be needed at RHONJ reunion, says ‘things could get ugly’

Dolores Catania is gearing up for an intense The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion. So intense, in fact, that security will be needed.

Dolores said she has a gut feeling something might happen and reiterated the sentiment recently shared by reunion host Andy Cohen about having security present.

There has been a lot of drama going on between the women and right now things are getting even more intense between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice.

It’s unclear which cast member Andy is most concerned about but it could very well be this feud that they need to keep a close eye on. Interestingly, he did make the comment while Margaret was a guest on his late-night talk show, and she agreed.

Either way, Dolores agrees that security is needed for the big showdown.

Dolores Catania thinks security is needed at the RHONJ reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star does not have a good feeling about what might happen at the upcoming reunion, and she made that clear during a recent interview on Housewives Nightcap.

Dolores was asked if she really thinks security will be needed after Andy made the claim on Watch What Happens Live.

“Yeah,” responded Dolores. “You know you get that gut feeling, you know, that intuition, that gut feeling that things could get ugly, so yeah.”

Dolores noted that because “emotions are high” among the cast, it’s a good idea to have security, just to be on the safe side.

“I can honestly say that it would probably be good for extra security, sure…” said Dolores about the reunion which is expected to film this week. “It’s just an emotional time and it’s probably better to be safe than sorry.”

Dolores Catania is ‘stressed out’ about the upcoming reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted that despite being happy in her personal life with her new man, she’s stressed about the upcoming reunion.

“The reunion’s coming up, my very close friends are fighting with each other, it’s not always easy,” admitted Dolores. “You know, it’s never easy, sometimes it’s worse than others.”

There are still some episodes left to air before the season ends, and they will likely add more clarity as to why security is needed for the reunion. So far it’s Teresa and Margaret that are causing the most ruckus and they had another tense interaction in the latest episode.

Dolores didn’t reveal which of her castmates the security would be needed for when asked about that during the interview. Instead, she remarked, “You know what, you can never tell.”

She continued, “I do not underestimate what anyone has in them. I learned that growing up.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.