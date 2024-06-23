Dolores Catania tells Jackie Goldschneider ‘Stop running your mouth’ in heated RHONJ scene

Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider have unfinished business stemming from the last episode, and it won’t be long before we see the aftermath of their fallout.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was upset when she saw a screenshot of Jackie calling her a slob and saying she hated her.

The duo’s already delicate friendship has become a casualty of Jackie’s feud with Margaret Josephs, who pulled out one of her arsenals and used it on her former friend.

She sent the message to Dolores, leaving Jackie tongue-tied when confronted.

The mom of four attempted an apology, but Dolores wasn’t ready to hear it.

In a preview of the upcoming episode, Dolores is still upset about Jackie’s comment and has a stern message for the full-time Housewife turned-friend — “Stop running your mouth.”

Dolores Catania wants a break from Jackie Goldschneider after ‘slob’ comment

A sneak peek of Episode 8, Trouble in Tulum, features a faceoff between Dolores and Jackie after a tense altercation the last time they were together.

The clip was posted on Bravo with a teaser that their friendship is about to be put on pause.

“Sometimes friendships need a break.” Hear Dolores’ full response to Jackie’s apology TONIGHT on #RHONJ,” the caption read.

As the clip starts, Jackie tells Dolores, “Listen you know how sorry I am,” but the mom of two isn’t ready for the apology.

“I’m not ready to buy that right now,” responds Dolores, as Jackie tries to shift the blame from herself to Margaret.

“I did something sh**ty but the real bad guy in the situation is Margaret,” retorts Jackie. “She says terrible things about everybody.”

Meanwhile, Dolores is clearly in no mood for Jackie and ends the conversation with these famous last words, “Sometimes friendships need a break and so does this one.”

Dolores has a stern message for Jackie in the RHONJ preview

The scene cuts to Dolores’ confessional where she relays a stern warning to Jackie.

“I could give a s**t about Jackie’s hurt feelings by Marg right now,” she admits, “Jackie talks a lot of s**t, that’s why she’s in this mess. “Stop running your mouth!”

RHONJ fans agreed with those sentiments and they bashed Jackie in the comments.

“Dolores is so freaking right. Love love love her. I DO NOT get Jackie and her flip flopping all over the place and constantly getting her feelings hurt…” said a viewer.

“The words came out of your mouth Jackie. Own it. Stop putting it on Margaret. 🙄,” said someone else.

A commenter reasoned, “Jackie seems like the type that wants to be liked by everyone. 🚩… I would not trust her intentions either.”

Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

“I hate when people instead of owning their crap start pointing fingers at others! Grow up! That’s some weak 💩!!” an Instagram user said.

“Jackie is so deeply insecure it’s sad to watch her spiral on this show,” added someone else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.