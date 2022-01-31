Dolores Catania talks ‘epic’ RHONJ cast trip fight and why she supports Teresa Giudice’s relationship

Dolores Catania dishes on Season 12 drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania just teased some Season 12 drama including an epic cast trip to Nashville that will have tongues wagging. The dispute involves Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs’s heated battle over the OGs relationship with fiance Luis Ruelas.

That altercation has affected Teresa and Margaret’s friendship but Dolores made it clear that she is not choosing sides between her two costars.

However, unlike Margaret, the 51-year-old confessed to being supportive of Luis and Teresa’s relationship which will play out on the show this season.

Dolores Catania teases ‘epic’ fight during cast trip

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was quick to spill some juicy tidbit about Season 12.

Rumors have been swirling that Teresa and Margaret’s friendship took a hit during filming after Margaret spoke her mind about Teresa’s fiance.

During Dolores’ recent interview with Hollywood Life, she confirmed that a “wild” trip to Nashville resulted in contention between her two castmates.

“I mean, yeah, that’s wild. Like you feel it in your gut,” admitted Dolores–who noted that she’s not picking sides between Margaret and Teresa amid the explosive drama.

“I don’t choose sides between my friends. We’re like sisters. [If] you choose a side and then they make up, then what? You’re an a**hole?” said Dolores. “I’ll give each one my opinion — not in front of the other — I’ll tell them how I really feel. I’m honest.”

“How many times do these girls fight, and then, you know, they’re friends [again]?” she added.

Dolores Catania is in support of Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s relationship

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said she’s still in support of Teresa and Luis’s relationship despite the rumors about his past.

“I haven’t changed my stance on Luis, and the relationship,” said Dolores. “And the proof is in the pudding … They’re happy together. Isn’t that enough? …everybody has a past. Everybody’s been through a relationship where, you know, we weren’t all proud of them.”

She added, “I take them as like, an experience that you come out of learning from or you don’t, but I see that their relationship is really good. They communicate well. She’s very happy.”

As for Dolores, she’s also happy in her new relationship following her split from David Principe, and the RHONJ star does not regret her relationship with the doctor.

“I have no regrets on my relationship with David because we didn’t see each other a lot, but my kids were still young and they were still home,” explained Dolores. “So, David’s relationship at that time suited my life, but, you know, five years later, things need to change, and [if] they don’t, it’s time to move on.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.