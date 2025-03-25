Wihan has Below Deck Down Under fans buzzing, and honestly, they are hoping the bosun gets his walking papers soon.

The last few episodes have featured Bosun Wihan Du Toit lacking in his management skills and acting like he’s on Love Island USA instead of Below Deck Down Under.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans are over Wihan, his behavior, and his actions on the show.

On the most recent episode, even more drama erupted for Wihan as Deckhand Harry Van Vilet shared some not-so-great thoughts about the bosun with Captain Jason Chambers.

Captain Jason had words for Wihan, but they seemed to go in one ear and out the other.

Although he may not show it, Below Deck Down Under viewers know the captain sees what’s happening with Wihan.

It’s one reason fans are wondering if and when the bosun gets sent packing.

Does Wihan get fired on Below Deck Down Under?

All signs are pointing to Wihan getting the boot soon. The episode ended with Chief Stew Lara Rigby and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph giving him feedback on his lack of leadership skills.

Wihan didn’t take the criticism well, and we have a feeling the next episode will be more of the same. The next on preview teased a group of charter guests who are going to be in a lot of trouble, leading to more drama with the bosun.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is almost at the halfway point, which leads us to believe Wihan will get fired soon. In the trailer, Captain Jason calls out the toxicity of one crew member, and fans are certain it is Wihan.

Plus, a Reddit thread showed three new crew members joining the season, one of whom was the new Sous Chef, Alesia Harris.

The other two are a bosun and deckhand, so yes, Wihan doesn’t last the entire season.

Wihan doesn’t promote his Below Deck Down Under stint

Another sure sign that Wihan’s experience on the Below Deck spin-off doesn’t end well is that he doesn’t promote it on social media.

Not only is Below Deck Down Under not mentioned in his Instagram bio, but Wihan has never talked about his stint on the show.

The only sign of Below Deck Down Under is that Wihan shared a picture of him in his uniform smiling. However, the carousel of photos went on to reveal other things Wihan has been up to.

There was no caption on the Instagram Post either. Wihan doesn’t post a lot on social media, but his basically ignoring Below Deck Down Under is a given something juicy goes down.

Do you think Wihan gets fired?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.