Does anyone else get fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5? That’s the question on fans’ minds after Emma Crouch was let go.

The deckhand simply couldn’t cut it on the luxury sailing yacht.

Even Emma admitted after her firing that she struggled but was grateful for her time on the show and had no ill will toward Gary King or Captain Glenn Shephard.

The mid-season trailer hinted at serious crew drama looming, including Captain Glenn losing it more than once.

We know Captain Glenn already showed the crew his angry side over the blood on the white couch.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, a couple of not-yet-aired scenes have viewers wondering if another crew member is destined to get fired, too.

Does anyone else get fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

There are two reasons fans of the hit sailing show think more crew turnover is coming.

One is because Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher literally walks off the yacht at one post, expressing she’s had enough.

The second is Captain Glenn getting very upset at several crew members, including Daisy and Gary, for breaking the rules.

Despite those things, it does not appear anyone else gets fired on Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Captain Glenn isn’t big on firing people unless the circumstances are dire.

The captain has only fired two people in his five seasons on the show: Emma and Tom Pearson from Season 3, when he became a liability following the anchor dragging incident.

Aside from the Captain Glenn factor, only three charters remain in the season. At this point, finding a replacement crew member would be challenging, so a crew member would have to make a near-death mistake to get fired.

Daisy teased that the season’s final charter features Detox from RuPaul’s Drag Race and that Detox nearly got half the crew kicked off the boat for good. However, since it was the last charter, it’s safe to say no one is let go.

More Below Deck news

The year is ending, but plenty’s still happening in the Below Deck world.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under fans were given a sneak peek at Season 3, featuring Captain Jason Chambers showing off his sexy side.

Diana Cruz from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has a new look, which she shared while taking aim at Gary and Daisy.

Speaking of the chief stew and first officer, Chase Lemacks hit back at them after watching their “overreaction” to his return to the hit sailing show.

Only a handful of episodes remain in Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Make sure to tune in to see how it all ends for the Parsifal III crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.