Do Reindeer Games players live in the Big Brother house?

Big Brother brought back 12 legends for a winter spin-off called Reindeer Games.

Three of those former players took over the hosting duties for Julie Chen Moonves. Jordan Lloyd, Derek Xiao, and Tiffany Mitchell serve as Santa’s helpers.

The other nine players are competing for a nice $100,000 prize, and the first few episodes have entertained CBS viewers. But fans have had some questions.

Big Brother producers transformed the house into a winter wonderland. The premise is that it’s Santa’s Lodge, and he has some helpers on board to save the holidays.

The episodes are presented so viewers can believe everyone lives under one roof as they compete in holiday-themed games. And the motif is a good one.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The magic of filming on a stage can help make the show feel like a sped-up season of Big Brother, but there are some differences for these “houseguests.”

Where does the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast live?

Some viewers have tried to figure out where the beds are in the Big Brother: Reindeer Games house and how the living situation works. However, finding the beds has proven an unsuccessful endeavor.

And everyone always looks so comfy – making the new-look Big Brother house a great place to live in the winter.

i just LOOOOOOOVE britney



never got the honor of watching one of her bb seasons live, but i’m LIVING for her DRs in reindeer games #BBReindeerGames



pic.twitter.com/i9wy8oZYMt — nikki ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@goldriots) December 13, 2023

It’s not that the cameras are hiding parts of the house – it’s that there are no beds in the Big Brother winter house.

The Reindeer Games cast does not spend the night in the Big Brother house.

Cast members arrive in the morning, film during the day, and then head back to their hotel rooms in the evening.

Nicole Franzel spoke about how the cast was given three daily meals and snacks in between. There are also many holiday treats in the house.

Players can hang around the house between challenges and big moments, with producers continuing to film in case they catch a good moment of conspiring (Kat Dunn’s favorite).

Wardrobes are also provided by production, with some of those pajama sets looking very similar to the ones Old Navy currently sells.

People aren’t sent home when eliminated but back to the hotel until the season has been completed. The season was filmed in a short period (ahead of the season premiere even airing).

Some players are already home after filming the season. Cameron Hardin chatted with his fans after the Reindeer Games, updating everyone on how he was doing.

Other players have been partying in Los Angeles together (for a while now).

And some intriguing friendships have even developed. Taylor Hale just defended Nicole Franzel against online haters.

A BB spinoff called #ReindeerGames actually being extremely entertaining with one of the best boot orders we’ve seen in years??pic.twitter.com/CbEhAdKYnT — Luke Eggs (@lvkewarmtweets) December 13, 2023

More Big Brother news and notes

Here is the remaining episode schedule for Reindeer Games. The season finale airs soon.

A new season of Big Brother will air in the summer of 2024, with Julie Chen Moonves returning as host.

Jessica Graf from BB19 just had another baby. The father is Cody Nickson, who she won The Amazing Race with a few years back.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games airs on CBS.