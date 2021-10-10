Do 90 Day Fiance stars undergo background checks during the casting process? Corey Rathgeber weighs in

Amid Geoffrey Paschel’s recent charges, Corey Rathgeber spoke up and told 90 Day Fiance fans that TLC performs “extensive background checks” on cast members. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber shed some light on TLC’s practices, as far as vetting their 90 Day Fiance cast members is concerned, amid Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty verdict.

Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty charges

As most fans of 90 Day Fiance are aware by now, Geoffrey Paschel — from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence, and interference with an emergency call.

After just one hour and 45 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Geoffrey guilty on all three counts and his sentencing is scheduled for December 3, 2021, which leaves him facing some serious time behind bars.

For his kidnapping charge alone, Geoffrey faces 30 years or more in prison.

The victim, Geoffrey’s former fiance, Kristen Wilson-Chapman, claimed there were some jealousy issues after the two had dinner in June 2019 and when they returned to her home, Geoffrey attacked her.

Kristen’s account of that fateful evening shocked 90 Day Fiance fans — she alleged that Geoffrey repeatedly slammed her face against a hardwood floor, dragged her upstairs by her hair and neck, and threw her against walls.

Geoffrey’s actions caused Kristen to sustain a massive head wound and multiple injuries on her entire body. Kristin also alleged that Geoffrey hid her phone and keys, preventing her from fleeing or from calling for help.

Corey Rathgeber says TLC performs ‘extensive’ background checks for potential 90 Day Fiance cast members



Now, another star from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Corey Rathgeber of The Other Way, is speaking out about TLC’s practices concerning vetting potential cast members.

Reality TV blogger John Yates recently shared the guilty verdict of Geoffrey’s two-day-long trial on his Instagram Feed.

Corey, who recently revealed that he and Evelin Villegas eloped, showed up in the comments and shared some information after 90 Day Fiance fans have been questioning TLC’s practices concerning running proper background checks on potential stars of their shows.

“I’m actually [surprised] they let him on 90 Day Fiance. They do extensive background checks,” Corey told John Yates’ followers on the post.

According to court records obtained by In Touch, this wasn’t Geoffrey’s first brush with the law.

Geoffrey was arrested in 1997 for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to resell, and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Geoffrey plead guilty to the charges in 1999 and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail.

