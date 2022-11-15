Dina Manzo finally opens up about her shaky friendship with Teresa Giudice

Dina Manzo talks about the current state of her friendship with longtime bestie, Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: @dina/Instagram

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey first premiered on Bravo in 2009, it was advertised as a group of longtime friends and family members who had all known each other for decades.

Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo had been best friends for years, and the show was a great way for the two to showcase their tight bond and possibly get even closer.

But as the Housewives curse tends to strike even the best of friends and families, viewers could see the cracks forming among the Manzo’s, and Dina eventually left the show after Season 2.

Teresa and Dina still remained besties and she even asked Dina to be the godmother to her youngest daughter, Audriana. Throughout the entire Housewives series, Dina has been a constant presence in Teresa’s life.

After Teresa and her husband, Joe Giudice, got divorced and Teresa found love again with her new husband, Luis Ruelas, Dina was supposed to be there for her as a bridesmaid in her wedding over the summer.

But fans were shocked when it was announced that Dina would not be at her BFF’s wedding, and viewers wondered if the two had a falling out only weeks before the nuptials.

What happened between Dina Manzo and Teresa Giudice?

Just weeks before the wedding, Dina backed out of the bridal party, and she ended up not attending as a guest either. There were rumblings about issues with Luis and Dina’s husband, David Cantin, but at the time, Teresa said that she and Dina had no issues and they planned to celebrate her wedding in the future.

Reports surfaced that Dina did not want to be filmed for the Bravo spin-off that focused on Tre’s wedding, so she sat the day out. According to both Dina and Tre, there was no bad blood and the two were better than ever.

On a recent Q&A on Instagram Stories, a fan asked Dina if she and Teresa were friends again, and she had no problem answering.

Dina revealed, “Sometimes friendships go thru fazes but in the end true friendships will always find their way back when the time is right.”

Pic credit: @Dina/Instagram

Dina and Teresa have been absent from each other’s Instagrams

Although both say things are well, neither Teresa nor Dina have posted photos of the other on Instagram — which was a common occurrence before the August wedding.

Dina did post a photo of Audriana, her goddaughter and Teresa’s youngest child, for her 13th birthday, which was after the wedding. Dina referred to Audriana as a “wonderful blessing” and reminded her to “keep shining.”

Fans will have to wait and see how the drama with Dina went down when the new season of RHONJ comes back to Bravo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.