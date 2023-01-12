Did Stacey Silva get a nose job? 90 Day Fiance viewers are stunned by her much smaller nose

Stacey Silva is being bashed for her appearance. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva’s social media post is garnering a slew of feedback, but not for the reasons she would like. Darcey & Stacey viewers are stunned by a video she shared on social media with her nose looking unusually small.

It’s unclear if Stacey and her twin sister Darcey went under the knife again since we last saw them on Season 3, but with the new season set to air in a few days, we’ll just have to wait and see if they’re keeping that big reveal for TV.

Until then, viewers have many questions for Stacey, and her comment section is now littered with criticisms about her nose.

“That nose is about to snap off if the wind blows too hard,” wrote one commenter.

“Your nose is 2 procedures away from being invisible😭😭,” added someone else.

“Her nose!!!!!! Oh no,” exclaimed an Instagram user.

Another person bluntly asked, “Can she breathe with that pencil nose??? Gross what she did to herself.”



90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva knows how to ignore the haters

The post that’s garnering all that negativity shows Stacey heavily made up, with her long blonde hair framing her face as she stares intently into the camera.

The Darcey & Stacey star’s comment section has almost 300 comments on her post, and the majority of them are negative.

However, this is quite the norm for Stacey, who, along with her sister Darcey has been very vocal about their varied cosmetic procedures.

Despite the nasty comments — which can be likely found on every Instagram post on Stacey’s feed — she’s not letting that affect her.

Unlike other reality TV stars who’ve turned their comments off in such instances, Stacey allows the haters to say what they want.

She also isn’t one for clapping back — although a few months ago, she put one critic in her place regarding a comment about her age.

Either way, Stacey is living her best life and continues to post heavily filtered photos and videos despite the backlash.

Stacey Silva promotes House of Eleven jewelry

The Darcey & Stacey star co-owns the company House of Eleven with her twin sister Darcey Silva.

The sisters have a clothing line ranging from jackets, tops, and catsuits to loungewear and swimwear. The women have done several campaigns showcasing their newest designs, but Stacey showcased their jewelry line in a promo post.

Her Instagram photo showed the stunning gold necklace with the brand logo on the pendant attached to a delicate chain. The double-layered necklace also featured a choker and a matching rhinestone bracelet in the photo.

“Feel good in House of 11 jewelry @houseofeleven ❤️ @houseofeleven #linkinbio,” Stacye captioned the post.

The jewelry line also includes rings, earrings, pins, and brooches. These items range in price from as low as $7.50 and go up to $185.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.