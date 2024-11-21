Did Luann de Lesseps and Shannon Beador find love on new dating show Love Hotel?

John Janssen, who?

We may never hear that name from Shannon Beador’s lips again because The Real Housewives of Orange County alum might have found a hot new man.

At least, that’s what we’re hoping happened after her stint on the new dating show Love Hotel.

Shannon’s castmate Luann de Lesseps recently shared some exciting details about the show and noted that it was a success because she met a great man.

However, the RHONY alum wasn’t the only one who found a match in the series; she noted that three of the four single women also found love.

In addition to Shannon and Luann, the other cast members included Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The Countess confessed that she was impressed with the caliber of men that were chosen, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that Shannon was able to snag one for herself.

Luann de Lesseps found a new man during her stint on Love Hotel

Luann spilled some juicy information about the new dating series, which is set for a spring 2025 premiere.

“I actually find a very interesting guy on that show, too,” she proclaimed on Jeff Lewis Live. “Yeah, much to my surprise.”

The RHONY alum admitted that she was surprised by the high-quality men scouted for the show, sharing that they were “heavily vetted.”

“I was amazed that they brought around such good-looking, successful guys,” said Luann. “I actually met somebody that I really like.”

Did RHOC star Shannon Beador find a love interest on the show?

Meanwhile, Luann wasn’t the only Bravo star who left the show with a love interest; all but one of her castmates were also successful on the dating show.

She explained that the producers found men specifically suited for each woman, which was a good strategy.

When Jeff asked if her castmates also found eligible men that they were still seeing, Luann responded, “Yeah, definitely. I think maybe three out of the four.”

She didn’t say which women found love on the show, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that Shannon is among the three.

The RHOC star caused quite a stir while filming Love Hotel after host Joel Kim Booster called her out for her behavior.

Here’s hoping all that drama wasn’t in vain and that the 60-year-old star left the show with a man on her arm.

Check out Luann’s interview with Jeff Lewis below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 3 airs Thursday, November 21, at 9/8c on Bravo.