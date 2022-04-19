Did Jade Cline and Sean Austin elope in Vegas? Teen Mom 2 star teases wedding, more kids

Jade Cline teased her fans that she and Sean Austin might have eloped. Pic credit: MTV and @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade Cline had Teen Mom 2 fans scratching their heads when she teased that she and boyfriend Sean Austin might have tied the knot while in Las Vegas.

Since his intensive stint in rehab, Jade’s baby daddy Sean has been doing great and looking healthier, making for a happier relationship between the couple.

Jade and Sean recently vacationed in Las Vegas, Nevada with their 4-year-old daughter Kloie where Jade took advantage of the warm, sunny weather and showed off her curves in several poolside photoshoots.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline teases she eloped in Vegas with Sean Austin

The 24-year-old reality TV star and hair salon owner recently answered some questions from curious fans during an Instagram Stories Q&A where she told her fans to keep their questions “fun and interesting.”

One of Jade’s 629k Instagram followers asked the blonde beauty, “Are you and Sean going to get married?”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade’s answer didn’t confirm nor deny that she and Sean got hitched in Sin City. She told her fans, “I mean… we were just in Vegas… who said we didn’t already,” and included a wedding bell emoji below her answer.

The news wouldn’t come as much of a surprise to Teen Mom 2 viewers, however. In February, Jade referred to her BFF Chau as her “maid of honor,” sparking rumors she and Sean were planning to wed.

Jade wants more babies with Sean

Not only did Jade tease her fans about possibly marrying Sean, but she also talked about having more babies with him. In another slide, one of Jade’s followers shared a comment rather than a question that read, “Sean’s been looking like a snack.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jade included a pic of Sean and Kloie and wrote in response, “Def want more of his babies.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade and Sean have a tumultuous relationship history that Teen Mom 2 viewers have watched play out on the show, as well as on social media. Despite their numerous breakups and makeups, the two are stronger than ever these days.

The couple has known each other quite a long time too, as Jade recently revealed they met when she was in eighth grade. Sean had just moved to Indiana from California and after helping Jade’s grandmother unload her groceries, the two clicked and the rest is history.

Jade and Sean’s trip to Vegas comes on the heels of them taping the Season 11 reunion for Teen Mom 2. Next up for the couple will be filming Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, which Sean confirmed earlier this year.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.