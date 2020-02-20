Did Hannah Ann just spoil the ending of The Bachelor?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Hannah Ann Sluss is already a favorite for Peter Weber on this season of The Bachelor.

He gave her his first impression rose, and she’s coasted through this season, staying away from drama as much as possible.

It’s no secret that Peter adores Hannah and the two seemingly have a solid connection.

Peter has revealed that his season of The Bachelor is the first one that remains unspoiled, but Hannah may just have leaked some information that could tell a different story.

It all went down on Instagram this week.

Hannah Ann reveals she’s moving in two weeks

On Instagram, Hannah Ann posted a picture of herself, and Hannah Goodwin from the 2019 season of Bachelor In Paradise replied to the post.

In her comment, she wrote “come see me,” to which Hannah Ann wrote that it would only be 2 weeks until she would be living near Hannah.

Hannah G is currently living in Los Angeles, and she’s dating Dylan, who is living in San Diego.

It didn’t take long for people to guess that Hannah was moving to Los Angeles to be with Peter, who works as a pilot from Delta out of Los Angeles.

He’s currently living with his parents, but maybe that’s changing if he’s moving in with Hannah Ann. If this is indeed the outcome, Hannah would be moving to Los Angeles just before the finale episode.

There are still three episodes left this season, including the Fantasy Suite dates, the Women Tell All special, and then the final episode.

If Hannah Ann is the one for Peter, what about Madison?

Of course, this is all just a theory based on what Hannah is posting on Instagram.

Hannah Ann has been picked as a favorite to be the next Bachelorette. Many people like Hannah, but don’t think she’s the right one for Peter.

Plus, Madison was caught with a film crew last week in Auburn, Alabama, her hometown. Many suspected that she was filming something for The Bachelor, but the timing appears to be off.

Since the season remains unspoiled, Peter possibly hasn’t picked one yet.

Unless Peter did pick Hannah, she is moving to Los Angeles to be with him, and Madison is already filming her introduction to The Bachelorette.

The answer will be revealed during the finale of The Bachelor, which will air in two weeks.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.