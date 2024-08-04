Did Dolores Catania lie about RHONJ cast trip house burning to the ground?

Dolores Catania dropped a bomb about the house that was booked for the Season 14 cast trip, but was it much ado about nothing?

We’re trying to figure out if The Real Housewives of New Jersey star lied to her castmates that the house burned down.

The 53-year-old explained to the women that it wasn’t just a small fire on the property, but that the house burned to the ground.

However, the RHONJ detectives are disputing that, claiming the house in question didn’t catch fire at all.

Instead, it was a garage near the house that caught fire according to a source, who posted photos of the stunning Berskire property on social media.

The garage/shed was far away from the sprawling property where the woman would have stayed, but it might have still been a safety hazard, which would explain the cancellation.

The house for the RHONJ cast trip did not burn down

An Instagram user called out Dolores after she dropped the dramatic news in Episode 12, telling her castmates that the trip was off because the house had burned to the ground.

@Facereality16 shared several images online, including one of the property in a blaze.

“Not to ruin Dolores’ dramatic delivery but it was the garage of the property that burned down and not the actual house they were going to be staying in,” the caption noted.

The fire, which occurred in October 2023 when Season 14 was being filmed, also made the local paper at the time.

The headline from The Berkshire Eagle read, “A Fire destroys a garage at a Great Barrington property that is for sale at $6.8 million.”

The article noted that the garage was a “total loss” and that several nearby cars also sustained heat damage from the fire.

Did Dolores Catania lie to her castmates about the house fire?

It would seem as if Dolores lied to her RHONJ castmates after realizing what an absolute disaster the trip would turn into, but there’s also another explanation.

Most likely the property owners were unable to rent the space due to the fire for safety reasons, including smoke, heat damage, etc.

Meanwhile, Dolores might have been a little dramatic in her delivery because she claimed the house burned to the ground, and that wasn’t the case.

Interestingly, Dolores had a chance to amend her statement in February while promoting the new season, and once again she didn’t clear up the confusion about the house burning down.

“Our cast trip was delayed because the house we were supposed to stay in caught on fire two nights before we were going down,” she told viewers in a video.

Do you think Dolores lied to her costars or was she unaware of what really happened during the fire?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.