Did Angela Deem have work done on her hands? Says they look ’10 years younger’ after visiting plastic surgeon

Angela Deem shows off the results of hand surgery. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem has gone under the knife again, sort of, and this time it’s an unusual body part that she decided to get work on — her hands! Yes, Angela’s hands look 10 years younger after the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star underwent a cosmetic procedure to improve them.

Angela is no stranger to body alterations, having lost 100 pounds following weight loss surgery. Angela doesn’t just have gastric sleeve surgery to thank for her new slender figure. She also underwent liposuction and had a breast reduction.

However, it’s evident that the controversial TLC star is not done making improvements to her body, and her latest procedure included cosmetic hand surgery.

Angela Deem undergoes cosmetic hand surgery

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is usually very open about her procedures, and this time was no different. She shared a post on social media and made it known that she is happy with the final results of her cosmetic hand surgery.

Angela shared a photo on Instagram posing with her Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Obaid Chaudhry.

Angela had one arm around Dr. Chaudhry as they both smiled at the camera while she showed off one of her younger-looking hands.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Amazing, my hands look 10 years younger,” wrote Angela. “Thank you,” she added while tagging her doctor in the post.

Pic credit:@deemangela/Instagram

While Angela is happy with her latest cosmetic surgery, we’re wondering how her husband, Michael llesanmi, feels about this! The Nigerian native has voiced several times that he is against cosmetic surgery. When Angela decided to undergo weight loss surgery, Michael did not support her.

However, if there’s one thing we know about the TLC star, it’s that she’s going to do whatever she wants, whether Michael is on board or not.

Angela Deem’s plastic surgeon dishes on her hand surgery

Angela Deem’s plastic surgeon Dr. Chaudhry recently spoke out a bout the non-surgical hand rejuvenation that he performed on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star.

He explained to Radar why people get this type of procedure done and revealed that — much like the face and neck — the hands are often exposed to sunlight and free radicals.

He also explained that “As part of aging, we lose fat on our hands, which will make them look wrinkly and old.”

To address this issue, he “injected Revanesse Versa to Angela’s hands to ‘revamp,’ them.”

The media outlet noted that “Revanesse Versa is an FDA-approved hyaluronic acid dermal filler that can be used to treat moderate-to-severe wrinkles and folds in patients 22 years of age or older.”

Dr. Chaudhry noted that the filler “will get rid of wrinkles and plump up the hands to make them look more youthful.” Plus, there is “no downtime and very minimal bruising.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.