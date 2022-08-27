Diana Jenkins hires more security after death threats 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Diana Jenkins hires more security after receiving “credible” threats. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Diana Jenkins is learning the hard way that fame may come with danger, and she is taking steps to protect herself at all costs.

Diana’s Bravo battles with Sutton and, perhaps more notably, Garcelle Beauvais have dominated headlines offscreen.

Things have continued to intensify, and last week, Garcelle’s son Jax received threats from trolls. Some RHOBH fans speculated that the hate came from bots hired by Diana Jenkins.

Now, Diana says she is the victim of threats.

Page Six reports that the philanthropist met with security, who advised her that threats against her were “credible.”

The source revealed, “Diana’s team of security experts advised her to hire four personal bodyguards as they believe credible death threats have been made.”

As a result, Diana has increased her security budget to include 24/7 attention.

The source continued, “The bodyguards are 24/7. She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family.”

Garcelle Beauvais’ son receives threats, Bravo condemns

Last week messages from trolls against 14-year-old Jax went public.

The comments infuriated many viewers, and finally, Bravo spoke out against the trolls.

Bravo condemned the actions in a social media post reposted by several Bravolebrities. The statement read in part, “We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son.”

The statement continued, “We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

Meanwhile, some fingers pointed at Diana and suggested she had something to do with the troll attacks against Garcelle’s son.

Diana denied her role in the threats and posted, “I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyberbullying of Garcelle’s son. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world.”

She continued, “To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening our lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear.”

Diana Jenkins offscreen drama with Garcelle Beauvais

Most of the drama has featured Diana’s social media posts and comments that have offended people, including the “Black content creator” comment.

The battle has been mostly one-sided, with Garcelle staying quiet for the most part.

Bravo has also largely ignored Diana’s behavior and only acknowledged the comment on WWHL with a question for Garcelle. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy asked Garcelle about Diana’s “Black content creator” comment.

Garcelle said Diana was “uneducated.” which set Diana off further. She wrote a lengthy Instagram about her charity work to numerous countries, including Garcelle’s home country, Haiti.

Diana received backlash for that post too, and she deleted her open letter.

Last week, Diana shared some shady reposts where she boasted that she was more Googled than Garcelle. She posted other anti-Garcelle comments that caused the ire of many RHOBH fans.

Now, the women and the network have united to stand up against bullies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.