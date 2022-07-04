RHOBH: Here’s why Garcelle Beauvais called Diana Jenkins ‘uneducated’

Garcelle Beauvais called out her costar Diana Jenkins. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais called costar Diana Jenkins “uneducated” on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week. But what prompted Garcelle to make that assertion?

Andy asked Garcelle to finally address Diana’s “Black content creator” comment, which she made on Instagram after a fan reposted a photo of the philanthropist. While fans called for Diana’s firing, she later explained that her comment was misunderstood because English was not her native language.

As for Garcelle, she seemed to agree with the excuse that Diana did not mean “Black content creator” maliciously, instead suggesting the Bosnian native was uneducated.

Garcelle Beauvais called Diana Jenkins ‘uneducated’ on a recent WWHL appearance

Garcelle Beauvais appeared on a Watch What Happens Live episode last week, while her show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired on Bravo. The WWHL appearance came one week after Garcelle, Andy, and Dorit Kemsley, went to Cannes to drum up publicity for their Bravo show.

While the trio was in the south of France, Diana was having a gaffe of her own, making a racial remark. The delightfully shady Garcelle shared that she believed Diana when she said her comment was a language mistake.

She told Andy about Diana’s questionable comment, “she [Diana] is uneducated.”

Garcelle’s comment received quite a reaction from Andy and the other guest, Ziwe.

Diana Jenkins claps back at ‘Black content creator,’ later apologizes

A Bravo fan account posted a tweet with side-by-side photos of Diana Jenkins with another user’s tweet. The tweet featured photos of Diana years apart and read, “My mind can’t comprehend that this is the same woman.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The post implied that the philanthropist had some type of cosmetic surgery.

Diana did not appreciate the comparison and wrote a lengthy response about her changing looks. Then, Diana returned to the comments section and wrote, “It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.” The account belonged to the username @PhillyDiva and belonged to a Black woman. The comment drew the ire of fans, who called for her firing.

Diana later apologized and shared that because English was not her native language, she did not know that Black referred to race and not a comedy. She alleged that she meant Black as meaning dark, like a dark comedy creator.

Neither Garcelle nor the other Housewives discussed the comment at the time, and Garcelle’s WWHL statement was the first acknowledgment by a cast member.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.