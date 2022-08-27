RHOBH: Bravo network speaks out in support of Garcelle Beauvais’ son amid online hate

Bravo speaks out against cyber attacks on RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been viciously going after Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax.

Garcelle has been feuding on the show with co-stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and newbie Diana Jenkins.

Viewers took to social media to say some vile and racist things to Garcelle’s son.

Bravo network is now putting its foot down and saying, “Enough is enough.”

The network put out a statement yesterday to ask fans to stop their attacks on the teenager.

They wrote, “We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son.”

Bravo Network urges viewers to stop their attacks

The statement continued, “We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

Fellow Housewives give support to RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais amidst cyber attacks on teenage son Jax

The Real Housewives of Dubai star, Chanel Ayan commented, “Thank for supporting Garcelle and her innocent son.” She added, “Let kids be kids and stop bullying innocent children.”

Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG and newlywed, Teresa Giudice also took to social media to show Garcelle some love.

She captioned her post, “I am heartbroken for Garcelle & her family to endure hateful and disgusting messages.” She called for fans to stop their despicable behavior.

She added, “Stop this vile behavior, all we want is for our children to grow up in an accepting loving world, we all deserve that.”

Garcelle’s co-star Lisa Rinna took to social media to repost Bravo’s statement after having issued her own.

She wrote in her caption, “I love how Harry spoke about this. I agree with everything and what I said in my statement yesterday holds true here it’s a tv show treat it like wrestling love us love to hate us but please stop attacking the kids they are off limits.”

She added, “Important! RHOBH is a TV show. All cast members know it’s a TV show and [its] main purpose is to entertain the audience. Attacking the cast or their children is inappropriate.”

She also pointed to editing, writing, “Please enjoy the show and leave the participants alone. The negatives editorializing can be very dangerous and we all hope it will stop. Love please.”

Erika Jayne also reposted Bravo’s message but failed to add any caption.

Fans questioned Erika Jayne’s lack of comment

Some fans were shocked that Erika didn’t have more to say on Jax being cyber attacked. They think that this whole thing started when she told the 14-year-old to go, “Get the f**k out of here” in a recent episode.

One fan wrote, “Didn’t The Pretty Mess start all this by going after Garcelle’s sons, pretty sure she did.”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Another viewer wrote, “That’s it??? something EJ started and all she does is a repost???”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Garcelle thanks her supporters amidst Jax’s cyberbullying

Garcelle remained a class act throughout the ordeal. She admitted it was hard for her as a mother to see her son being attacked like this.

However, she was still able to thank all the people that have showered her with support in this difficult time.

Garcelle took to social media and wrote, “I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world.”

Pic credit: @GarcelleB/Twitter

Jax also shared a message with his followers. He reminded everyone he is just a kid and didn’t sign up to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.