Devin Strader breaks silence, defends himself against arrest, restraining order reports

Devin Strader has mostly remained silent following The Bachelorette finale.

That’s when viewers found out Jenn Tran’s side of what went down when cameras stopped rolling and her relationship with Devin turned sour.

Ever since, Devin has been Bachelor Nation’s least favorite winner and he’s been mostly laying low.

Meanwhile, Jenn’s star is rising. She premiered on Dancing With the Stars this week and danced to her anthem, Flowers by Miley Cyrus.

Devin’s reputation took another hit after Reality Steve did some digging and revealed his past arrest and a restraining order that kept him away from an old girlfriend.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The news sent Bachelor Nation into overdrive as many viewers questioned how he even made it onto the show.

Now, Devin is speaking out to clear his name.

Devin Strader says there’s more to the story

On Thursday morning, Devin took to his Instagram Story with an explanation in his defense.

It started out with The Bachelorette winner offering yet another apology for speaking out last week in another attempt to defend himself.

In that video, which was taken down almost as quickly as it was put up, he told fans that the Jenn Tran breakup was more mutual than she was letting on. He even showed several screenshots of conversations between them to prove it before ultimately pulling the video down and apologizing for sharing sensitive information.

In his latest message, he called Jenn a “very special person” and claimed that he only wishes “her nothing but good things.”

Then he got to the latest claims that he was arrested and even served a restraining order amid trouble with a college girlfriend.

He wrote, “Most recently, there have been challenges from a low point in my past that have been brought up and severely misconstrued.”

He continued, “The accusations are simply not true as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted. That restraining order was never granted, and fully dismissed.”

Devin Strader explained past arrest, restraining order. Pic credit: @devin.strader/Instagram

Devin went on to explain that he and that particular ex-girlfriend even got back together after the drama and, ultimately, parted on good terms.

It’s not clear if that is the case, as there are always two sides to a story. It would be nice to hear from Devin’s ex-girlfriend about what really happened between them.

Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season was so rough that viewers think she’s owed an apology

The Bachelorette viewers were demanding an apology for Jenn Tran even more as the allegations against Devin Strader came up.

Former The Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston even spoke out, saying that the executive producers owe her an apology for the way the season went.

Considering Devin’s history with his ex-girlfriend as well as accusations made about runner up Marcus Shoberg, it does seem that they could vet the men cast for the show a bit better.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.