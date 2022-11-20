Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss share video attempt to get Taylor Swift tickets, did Big Brother couple succeed?

Claire Rehfuss was a member of the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Big Brother 23 couple Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss continue to have a lot of fun together following their time on the reality competition show.

This fall, Derek and Claire are on The Amazing Race, with the pair competing for the $1 million prize.

They have also been sharing a lot of social media posts about their experiences on the show, and that includes TikTok videos poking fun at how they have been doing in challenges.

Fans remain enamored with the relationship that developed in the BB23 jury house, and that is why Derek and Claire are a part of the Monsters & Critics list of the top 10 showmances in Big Brother history.

As anyone paying close attention to pop culture has become aware, Taylor Swift put tickets on sale for her upcoming concert tour, and it was a lot of work for people to acquire those tickets.

This led to Derek and Claire posting a TikTok video of her attempts to buy tickets before time ran out.

Are Derek and Claire going to see Taylor Swift?

“After a long battle we emerged victorious,” reads the caption that Derek wrote on their new TikTok video, suggesting the two got tickets.

In the video, Claire is shown going through all of the emotions that hit her during the extensive process of trying to acquire tickets to one of the most highly-anticipated concert tours in years.

More Big Brother news

Sticking with the topic of Big Brother showmances, Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider appear to be dating. The former BB24 couple reunited in Florida and has been taking vacations together.

And in other great news for a former houseguest, Matt Turner got engaged to his long-time girlfriend. He talked a lot about her during the season, and it appears that Turner made up his mind to spend the rest of his life with Megan.

Taking it back to Big Brother alums making videos, Nicole Franzel did a TikTok with her mom. It was a fun video that included them doing a dance number together.

For more fun with Claire and Derek X, below is a TikTok where they had some fun at Disney with fellow houseguest Britini D’Angelo.

The Big Brother 25 season will take place this summer, giving a new group of houseguests a shot at winning the $750,000 prize. Applications are still open and it looks to be a cast made up of entirely new people.

Big Brother 23 is available for streaming on Paramount+.