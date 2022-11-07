Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss advancing on The Amazing Race

Derek Xiao played on the Big Brother 2021 season. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Big Brother alums Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are still doing well on The Amazing Race 34.

As of the latest episode, Derek and Claire have made it to the final six teams, with just four legs left until we learn who won the race around the world.

The full season has already been filmed, allowing the couple to comment on social media as it progresses, but we are going to have to keep tuning in to find out if this will be the latest Big Brother showmance to win the show.

Previously, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf from Big Brother 19 became winners on a season of The Amazing Race. That couple has since married, and they now have three kids.

Since then, it has become a regular occurrence to see people jump from Big Brother over to The Amazing Race, but none of the successive teams have been able to win the $1 million prize.

Can Derek and Claire make it all the way to the finale mat in first place?

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss on The Amazing Race 34

The seventh episode of The Amazing Race 34 just aired, with the leg starting in Jordan and finishing up in France. Teams had to memorize a family tree and rappel down the side of a castle at one stop and then either produce walnut oil or play Medieval games at the second stop.

Derek and Claire finished in third place on this sixth leg, easily gaining safety for another episode. Newlyweds Glenda Roberts and Lumumba Roberts from Georgia ended up being sent home.

Below is a brief clip from Derek and Claire competing on that latest leg. This episode will debut on Wednesday, November 9, at 9/8c on CBS.

Our teams are breaking a sweat in order to burn some oil!🕯️ Catch all the action during a brand new #AmazingRace leg tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/l6mZ4wGvtM — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) November 1, 2022

What’s ahead on The Amazing Race 34

On the November 9 episode of The Amazing Race, the six remaining teams will start in France and continue trekking through Europe. Upcoming stops on the show will include Iceland and Spain before heading to Nashville, Tennessee.

Below is a TV promo that CBS is running for the next episode, hinting at which teams might be in danger of elimination based on the challenges at hand. From the looks of things, soccer is on the menu.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.