Derek Peth privately marries model Saffron Vadher after two years together

The Bachelorette’s Derek Peth secretly marries model Saffron Vadher after two years together. Pic credit: @pethderek/Instagram

Derek Peth and his new wife, model Saffron Peth, previously Vadher, announced they’d tied the knot in a TikTok posted to Saffron’s account.

“Officially Mrs. Peth!!! [ring emoji] [veil emoji]” Saffron captioned a video of the two showing off their wedding bands.

Derek rose to fame during his time on Season 12 of The Bachelorette and his two seasons on Bachelor in Paradise. Although he proposed to fellow contestant, Taylor Nolan, in the wake of the first season, the two split in 2018.

Derek and Saffron first confirmed their relationship in June 2020, before getting engaged in November of the same year.

“I can’t wait to spend eternity with you, Saffie. The most beautiful, kind, loving partner and teammate I could have ever imagined,” Derek wrote on his Instagram announcing their engagement.

Saffron also marked the occasion a year later with a post celebrating the anniversary of their engagement.

“A year ago today I said yes to marrying my best friend [heart emoji] Love you forever Del,” she captioned a series of their engagement photos.

The new couple show off their matching wedding bands

After a two-year-long engagement, it appears that the couple has privately married.

The couple debuted a close-up of their matching wedding bands in the TikTok, set to a popular sound stating, “It looks like you’re mine now.”

Saffron also included a snippet of Derek himself, who was beaming throughout the video.

How the Bachelorette brought Derek and Saffron together

Although Derek was unsuccessful in his Bachelor nation appearances, the show seems to have played a role in the start of his relationship.

Derek told Ashley Iaconetti Haibon on the Almost Famous podcast that Saffron’s friends recognized him from the show and sent him a message on her behalf.

Saffron, a British model, had never seen the show herself, but the two hit it off quickly and moved in together after only a month of dating.

Both Derek and Saffron have been relatively private concerning their relationship, and have yet to speak further on the details of their wedding.

However, Derek did joke on one of Saffron’s most recent Instagram posts, “We should find out how to glue your ring to your finger so you can stop worrying about it going down the drain.”

Pic credit: @saffron/Instagram

Derek has also regularly checked in on Instagram the past several months to share big life updates, including the purchase of the couple’s first house, their engagement, and a trip to San Francisco.

Be sure to check back in for updates on the newest Bachelor nation wedding.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 24th at 8/7c on ABC.