Derek Hough reveals what his first dance with Hayley will be at wedding

When Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert announced they were getting married, one fan question rose to the top of the list.

What song were the dancing pros going to dance to on their first dance?

This question has been answered already, even though there is no wedding date solidified yet.

What will Derek and Hayley’s first dance song be at the wedding?

In an interview with People Magazine, Derek answered the fans’ questions about the first dance.

There won’t be one.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Are you guys are going to have a dance?’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no. We’re going to enjoy the night; y’all are going to perform for us!’” Derek said.

Not only will they not have the dance, but Derek said they have secured some names to come to the wedding and perform.

“I’m not going to name names right now, but I’ve already asked a few people to perform at the wedding, and they’ve already committed,” Derek said. “So it’s going to be a full-on festival — I’m very excited about it.”

The good news is also that the wedding won’t be a very long way for the happy couple and their fans.

Derek and Hayley promise a short engagement

Derek and Hayley dated for seven years before he asked her to marry him. With that said, they don’t plan on waiting long to have the ceremony, and they are ready to move on with the next stage in their lives.

Hayley admitted that the wedding planning might take a little longer than she wants, but they will be getting married as soon as possible.

“I don’t think either of us want a super-long engagement. I just don’t think it fully makes sense,” Hayley said. “We waited [seven years] to get engaged, it’s like we’re just ready for that next chapter of our lives.”

“Wedding planning I’ve been hearing is crazy,” she continued. “So, finding the venue and obviously the invites and just every little detail seems daunting a little bit. But luckily we’ll have lots of friends and a wedding planner and all sort of help.”

Derek is also excited, as he revealed recently the ring he bought for Hayley.

“It took me months to find, it genuinely did,” Derek said at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. “I searched far and wide and landed on this beautiful ring and I love it. It’s flawless.”

