Deonna McNeill wishes husband Greg Okotie a Happy Father’s Day 

Greg Okotie was one of many MAFS dads to celebrate Father’s Day this weekend. Pic credit: Lifetime

Greg Okotie celebrated his second Father’s Day over the weekend.

Greg’s wife and MAFS star Deonna McNeill took time to shower Greg with love on the special holiday.

Deonna also gave followers insight into the behind-the-scenes of getting the perfect photo of Greg and their son Declan.

Deonna McNeill says she couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Greg Okotie

Deonna McNeill took to Instagram to share precious photos of Greg and son Declan.

In the post’s first photo, Greg holds Declan up on his shoulders, and Declan smiles at the camera while placing his hands on Greg’s head.

The second photo in the post featured a more candid snapshot as Greg held Declan. Declan appeared mid-laugh as he playfully pushed Greg’s face.

Deonna captioned the post, “Happy Father’s Day to Declan’s dada!!”

Deonna also suggests the first photo in the post was the “Instagram” version and the second photo was “reality,” writing, “Instagram vs reality, we took 30 photos before we got this winner lol. Love you @gregokotie I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in parenthood. #fathersday #daddystwin #photobloopers #dadlife #akpesirigoodlife #akpesiri #fatherandson.”

Married at First Sight stars wish Greg Okotie a Happy Father’s Day

Deonna wasn’t the only MAFS star to wish Greg a happy Father’s Day.

Married at First Sight Season 1 star Jamie Otis commented on Declan, “He’s getting so big!!! Absolutely precious! Happy Father’s Day Greg!”

Married at First Sight Season 12 star, Briana Myles commented, “Awwww that’s the sweetest picture! Happy Father’s Day Greg!”

Former MAFS expert Dr. Viviana commented with a red heart emoji, and Shawniece Jackson wrote, “happy Father’s Day Greg!”

Pic credit: @deonna.mcneill/Instagram

Married at First Sight returns in July

Deonna and Greg have managed to be one of the rare success stories from the Married at First Sight franchise.

The series is preparing to enter its 15th season and hopes to pair even more lasting couples.

Some significant changes are coming when Married at First Sight returns, including the show taking place on the West Coast for the first time.

This upcoming season will also feature all-new experts that are replacing Dr. Viviana.

Dr. Viviana is leaving the show to pursue other projects and will be replaced by Dr. Pia Holec and Hollywood producer, author, and ex of Meagan Good, Devon Franklin.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.