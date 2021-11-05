Deonna McNeil shares her perspective on toxic relationships ahead of MAFS Decision Day

MAFS’ Deonna dishes on toxic relationships. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 9’s Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie joined their fellow MAFS alums to dish on the upcoming Season 13 Decision Day and Deonna got real about the toxic relationships on the show.

Deonna asks for fans opinion on Season 13

MAFS Season 9’s Deonna got to take a break from mommy duty to dish with fellow MAFS alums about the Season 13 couples whose Decision Day is just one week away. Deonna and her husband Greg Okotie, along with the other couples, got to relive their own MAFS and Decision Day journey and see just how far they have come.

The couple was joined by Season 5’s Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico and Season 12’s Briana Miles and Vincent Morales.

Season 13 has been quite the wild ride and Deonna shared her thoughts on some of the more dramatic moments of the MAFS season. She also shared who she thought would make it on Decision Day and who she felt should just walk away.

Following the episode, Deonna posted a picture to her Instagram of her posing with the other MAFS brides with a caption saying how much fun they had had discussing and making predictions about the Season 13 couples.

Deonna then asked viewers for their thoughts on the Decision Day outcomes and who they thought would end up together and who would opt for a divorce.

Deonna hopes for the best

Careful what you wish for, Deonna — one viewer responded and did not hold back.

The viewer said that they agreed with Deonna, that Bao should leave Johnny. They also added that they felt Jose and Rachel would stay together, as toxic as the viewer felt their relationship may be.

Deonna responded by saying that she hoped all the couples in toxic relationships this season would just walk away.

Pic credit: @deonna.mcneill/Instagram

But which couple is Deonna referring to? Viewers felt this season held more than its fair share of toxic duos.

Many fans called Johnny toxic for his treatment of Bao as each week Johnny seemed to discover something else he didn’t like about his new bride.

He also told Bao her mannerisms were a turn-off, that he didn’t like her, and that he would rather have been matched with “literally anyone else.” Ouch.

Or could Deonna be referring to Michaela and Zack’s Category 5 hurricane of a relationship that featured blow-ups, walkouts, and broken furniture on the regular?

Or of course, Deonna could mean Brett and her “reformed serial dater” husband, Ryan, who was maybe not so reformed after all, as he revealed being on dating apps one week before Decision Day.

So will the real toxic couple please stand up?

Sheesh. Maybe fans are right; there certainly were a lot of explosive couples this season.

But we are with Deonna in hoping that all those that find themselves in a toxic relationship, simply walk away on Decision Day.

Good luck couples, may the odds be ever in your favor.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.