Denise Richards speaks out after gunfire hit car

Last week, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were involved in a frightening road rage incident that ended in gunfire. Luckily, both were unharmed.

The shooting occurred last Monday while Phypers was chauffeuring Richards to a film studio in south LA. When he had trouble finding the place, TMZ reported, the driver behind them grew irritated, yelling and trying to get past them.

Phypers apologized and let the driver pass, but he shot at their truck as he did so, hitting the rear driver’s side.

Though no one was harmed physically, Richards was reportedly “unnerved” and sobbing as she arrived on set.

Now, the actress has broken her silence on the incident, taking to Instagram to share a statement in which she thanked supporters who had reached out to the couple.

“I want to give my sincere thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time,” the star wrote.

“We are both very grateful to be safe. The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!!”

Richards concluded, “We are so thankful for each and every one of you.”

RHOBH alum Denise Richards speaks out after road rage shooting

It was the first time Denise Richards had spoken out about the incident.

But last Wednesday, the star took to Twitter to shoot down a troll who, in a since-deleted tweet responding to news of the shooting, wrote, per Page Six: “Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly.”

The RHOBH alum replied, “Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone.”

Richards described the shooting as “the most terrifying situation I have ever been in,” adding, “I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck… a**hole.”

Denise Richards and husband ‘terrified’ by road rage incident

On the day of the shooting, Richards, despite being “very shaken up and terrified,” ended up staying on set for 12 hours.

Phypers remained on location and by his wife’s side for the duration of the shoot. Once filming had wrapped for the night, an off-duty cop escorted their truck back onto the freeway, and the pair made their way home.

That day, Richards was filming a movie called Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, which, according to IMDb, follows an Iraq War veteran who receives a calling from a higher power to stop a fallen angel from raising an army of the dead to take over the world.

Richards plays a weapons expert.