Denise Richards involved in shooting over road rage incident

Denise Richards and her husband were involved in a scary road rage incident in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards was involved in a frightening incident involving a shooting in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The soap opera star was being driven to a studio in South LA by her husband, holistic medicine expert Aaron Phypers, in his large Shelby F-150 pick-up truck.

According to reports, Aaron was driving but was having difficulty finding the studio in an area he was unfamiliar with, and the driver behind Aaron and Denise was getting frustrated with them.

After making a series of multiple right turns, Aaron and Denise discovered the driver, who was in a maroon and gold van, was following them, almost pushing Aaron’s truck with the van at some points.

The van allegedly pulled up on the left side of Aaron and Denise, and Aaron rolled down his window to speak to the driver, who proceeded to attack back verbally and claim Aaron cut him on in traffic.

Aaron apologized to the driver, but drove off when the driver continued yelling, Aaron and Denise took off and drove to the studio. It was when they arrived at Popsicle Studio that they saw that there was a bullet hole in the truck.

Denise Richards ‘very shaken up’ after shooting incident in Los Angeles

Once Denise and Aaron realized that they had been shot at, the van was long gone, and both were still rattled in the aftermath of the incident. A source on set said production did their best to help Denise settle, but no one called the police to file a report immediately after.

Denise was unnerved but stayed on set for the one-day shoot for the movie Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace.

The source also added that Denise and Aaron think that the driver could have been after the truck itself, as it is worth over $100K.

Rumors of Denise Richards rejoining RHOBH never stop swirling

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was one of the most chaotic in Bravo history, leaving fans wondering who will stay and who will not return for Season 13. Lisa Rinna has been in the hot seat, and some loyal Bravo fans think it is time for her to exit the series.

Denise has said in the past that she would not come back to the show if Lisa Rinna was still in the cast. She said of her former friend, “Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, and she can be very nasty. And that’s just something to know about with her and being on the show.”

It has already been revealed that filming will not begin until January 2023, which is not typical for Housewives which usually start up a new season immediately after the reunion. Fans wonder if casting decisions have not yet been made. This leaves an opening for Denise to possibly return.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.