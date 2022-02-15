Denise Richards explains her famous ‘Bravo Bravo Bravo’ moment on RHOBH

Denise Richards sits down at her iconic confessional to talk about her season of RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Denise Richards’ last season on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills was as dramatic as it gets.

She stopped filming in a hot rush after a chaotic cast trip to Rome, where she was bombarded with accusations of an affair and backstabbing by her castmates.

Denise was already a household name, but once she said the now-iconic line “Bravo, Bravo, f*****g Bravo,” she rose to reality TV greatness.

Last week, she explained exactly where her outburst came from, and it’s not what we assumed.

Denise claims Bravo editors were being shady with editing

Denise made an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on February 11. During the interview, she claimed that the “Bravo, Bravo, f*****g Bravo” line was allegedly taken out of context.

Denise’s reported affair with Brandi Glanville was the topic of conversation during a dinner in Rome. Brandi informed several of the cast members of the incident before the trip. She told Jeff Lewis, “When I sat down to that dinner, I was dealing with some stuff with my children. They started to go after me — this is before what I heard Teddi said about Brandi.”

“Prior to that, they were going in on me,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I can’t believe, another f*****g dinner of dealing with this s**t.’ And so, I blurted out what I was dealing with and I said the ‘Bravo, Bravo, f*****g Bravo,’ because I was told to do that from Kyle and Rinna — whether they want to admit it or not, that’s the truth. [They said] if you say something about your kids or say the name of a school, to do that and Bravo won’t air it.”

She continued, “So at that dinner, I said something about my family.” What she said was so serious that she did not want it shown on air. Bravo editors manipulated it to make it seem like she was trying to get them to not film footage about the alleged affair. Denise added that “it’s shady, but it’s okay,” suggesting that Bravo took the line out of context.

Kyle has already admitted to sharing that information with Denise. According to the OG, she and her fellow castmates would shout Bravo or Andy Cohen at producers if they didn’t want to be seen or heard doing something that could be unappealing to viewers. However, Dorit Kemsley added that she had never seen anyone do it to cut something out, or not have something used, or to put an end to a conversation.

Will Denise ever return to RHOBH?

Denise left RHOBH after only two seasons, but the fans were left still wanting more. Andy Cohen later said that Bravo and Denise could not come to an agreement for another season, which disappointed viewers.

Rumors swirled of a holdout because of money, but Denise strongly denied this. She said she only wanted to do the show for fun, but the second season was harder than she was prepared for, so she bowed out to focus on other opportunities, and she now stars on The Bold and the Beautiful full time.

In recent months, Richards said she’d “never say never” to returning to RHOBH. Current RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais already revealed on a 2021 Watch What Happens Live episode that Lisa would come back one on condition: Rinna’s needs to go first.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.